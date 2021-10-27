Councilors reject mayor's appointment for District 1

By Roger Lanse

Mayor Ken Ladner, at the Silver City Town Council's Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2021, meeting, appointed Frances Vasquez to complete District 1's remaining term of two years. Cynthia Bettison resigned the role earlier this year. The town received five applications for the position, which were reviewed by the mayor and council members. Council voted two to one objecting to the selection of Vasquez, Districts 3 and 4 councilors Jose Ray Jr. and Guadalupe Cano objecting to the mayor's appointment and District 2 Councilor Lynda Aiman-Smith consenting.

Cano wanted everyone to know about the Chihuahua Hill Mural and Park dedication that is going to take place this Saturday, Oct. 30, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., on the corner of Theodore and Richard streets. Refreshments will be served at LULAC Hall which is caddy-corner from the park. "Hopefully, people will join us for that," Cano said.

Ladner commented on COVID cases in Grant County. "The pandemic curve is now essentially headed straight up at an unprecedented rate," and also saying that Cliff Schools and Bayard City Hall had to close recently. Ladner stated the community needs to use good safety practices, as "this thing hasn't gone away."

Carole Ann Fugagli spoke to council about the need to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and praising New Mexico's lead in managing climate change. She suggested ways to accomplish reducing the emission of these gases and how to remove them from the atmosphere.

Linda Pafford spoke to council objecting to the proposed cannabis ordinance which would limit her use of medical marijuana. She suggested placing cannabis at the same level of restriction as tobacco.

Silver City Police Department Chief Freddy Portillo, as requested by Cano at the last council meeting, reported on police responses in the area bounded by Broadway to the south, Hudson Street to the west, 12th Street to the north, and Gold Street to the east. Data on self-initiated and public service responses were taken from August 1, 2021, through Oct. 25, 2021, and most of the data was obtained from the hours between 4 p.m. and 6 a.m. Calls for service to the Seasonal Overnight Shelter on 610 N. Silver Street were 34 and were for welfare checks, noise complaints, abandoned 911 calls, disturbances, unwanted subjects, and criminal trespasses. Self-initiated frequent patrols were set up 21 times for the S.O.S. and 75 times in the subject area.

Portillo stated that outside the subject area on Gold Street, on 10th Street up to Mountain View Road, and across Hudson Street into the downtown area, many self-initiated frequent patrols were documented in the system that are not reflected in the subject area data.

Seventeen citizen contacts and 32 traffic stops were documented in the system for the subject area. That area, including the shelter, is designated a target area and as such is in the department's frequent patrol list, the chief said. Animal control and code enforcement officers are also patrolling the subject area.

Portillo also said that high crash rates have been documented in the construction zone on Highway 180 and at the intersections of Silver Heights Blvd. with Hudson Street and with Swan Street. He stated burglaries spiked in September and reports of stolen motor vehicles increased in that month, as well.

Portillo urged residents to report any suspicious or unlawful activity to law enforcement by calling the Grant County Regional Dispatch Authority at 388-8840. He also urged residents to be especially careful when driving this weekend as children will be trick or treating.

Town Manager Alex Brown stated that the town's current nuisance ordinance is very weak and doesn't allow for controlling the many 'nuisances' that residents report. He said the town's nuisance ordinance needs to be updated so problems encountered around homeless shelters can be dealt with more aggressively.

Council approved terminating a contract with Utility Services of Perry, Georgia, for water tank maintenance. Brown said after review, the town decided it could do the maintenance itself cheaper.