Lettermen Awarded and American Rescue Plan at Silver Schools Board meeting 102521

By Lynn Janes

The Silver City Consolidated Schools held its regular meeting and work session October 25, 2021. President Ashley Montenegro called the work session to order. Other board members in attendance included Patrick Cohn, Michelle Diaz, Eddie Flores, Mike McMillan. Superintendent William Hawkins also attended.

The meeting started with a work session. Board members approved the work session agenda.

Dr. Gayle Juneau-Butler, director and leader coach for Studer Education, gave a presentation concerning the strategic plan the board voted for in the September meeting. This strategic plan will work across all schools in the district and encompass K-12. Butler will meet initially with Superintendent William Hawkins and then with the board. Meetings of other stakeholders (parents, teachers, community) will also happen. When all the data has been collected a strategic five-year plan will be made that lays out the goals, mission vision, and core values of the district. The plan will define student success to help them prepare for the future. It will align values and commitments to outcomes. All the coaches that will work with the district are people who formerly worked in the education field. Butler said a strategic plan gives guidelines that connect the past to make a better future. She went on to explain that they gather and analyze information from key stakeholders and look for diverse input. She gave a timeline of being done by April 2022 and the district could implement it in the 2022-2023 school year. Montenegro asked her to please email the board her presentation. Butler said she would right away, and the meeting was adjourned. The board took a short break.

Montenegro called the regular meeting to order. She led the pledge of allegiance and the New Mexico flag salute . Other board members in attendance included Patrick Cohn, Michelle Diaz, Eddie Flores, Mike McMillan. Superintendent William Hawkins also attended.

Members approved the minutes from the work session and regular meeting on September 20, 2021.

The board approved the agenda with one small change. The presentation by the Kiwanis needed to be moved back because they were not there yet.

Presentations

Mr. Gary Allison, SHS athletic director had several students to acknowledge and recognized with awards and letters. He started with girls’ soccer, first year lettermen, Desirea Delfin, Carina Frisch, Isabella Garcia, Kylee Jones, Krysten Jones, Annalisa Nieto, Audrianna Sosaya, and Mylena Venegas. Returning lettermen, Lauren Armendariz, Aryana Gomez, Morgan Lazzell, Anna Leadbetter, Makayla Martinez, Kennedi Pyper, Aujineah Rosales, Alizae Torres, Anahi Venegas, and Courtney Wright. Football first year lettermen, Christopher Bejarano, Luke Bower, Alexis Calderon, Josiah Chacon, Manuel Dean, Malachi Drennan, Isaiah Escobar, Aidan Granado, Marley Gutierrez, Adrian Hernandez, Michael Hernandez, Ezekiel Holland, Owen Hooper, Adan Jacquez, Emiliano Jimenez, Nicholas Jordan, Mason Lockett, Diego Lucero, Diego Madrid, Edgar Melendez, Ezekiel Morales, Trevor Offutt, Julian Palacios, Jose Parra, Julian Richard, Anthony Rico, Ezekiel Torres, Ricky Vasquez, Andrew Velasquez, and Walter Woodward. Returning lettermen, Damian Carbajal, Reagan Carbajal, Dustin Gnader, Jacobi Lockett, Xavier Ortiz, Ean Rueda, Jesse Tafoya, and Walker Wenzel. Some of these students should have received these in the past and this catches everyone up to date.

Brean presented Kiwanis student of the month. She pointed out that Kiwanis had been in Silver City for 75 years. They honored three students this month. Awards given, Cliff High School, Caitlin Brabson, grade 12, Silver High School, Seferino Hughes, grade 10 and La Plata Middle School, Payton Foster, grade 7. The selection process included reaching out to all the guidance counselors that then reached out to the teachers, who were asked to nominate a student that exceled in leadership and excellence.

Next on the agenda was a recognition of Marcos Flores, a teacher at Jose Barrios. He was unable to attend so it will be postponed until next meeting.

Valerie Kling, BPH, RRT, Grant County coordinator / program specialist for Youth Substance Awareness and Prevention Coalition (YSAPC) gave the next presentation. Kling said she was new to the area and just getting started. She said the coalition of people includes the District Attorney, JPO, CYFD, DWI, and CHI. They want to raise awareness of youth substance misuse. Currently a needs assessment is being done. Kling gave some statistics. These statistics came in 2019 and encompass the past two years before that for grades 9-12. Pain killers to get high increased 5.3 percent. That increased from 9.1 to 14.4 percent. Opioid emergency room visits increased 3 percent. That increased from 3.9 percent to 6.9 percent in two years. Alcohol increased but not substantially. Vaping went from 17.8 percent to 24.7 percent. Kling included a packet for the board and is looking to partner with them in 2022 to address the problem. The board had some questions. Flores asked her what kind of training and how log the program took. He also asked how they worked with law enforcement. Kling said training depended on grants and matching funds. The training would be 30–40-minute segments in the classroom, but they were open to options. Kling added that where this training had been done, they had seen an 87 percent decrease in the use of alcohol. As far as law enforcement she said she knows about the shortage of police, but they will be supporting them with media.

Montenegro asked her if they had come before the board before. Kling said yes but not on this level. She said they could look at school policy and help with any policy overlook and revision.

McMillan asked about health education and if she could be available for a presentation. Kling said yes, depending on availability at the time.

Hawkins added in that he and Kling had a meeting, and “she has a heart for the community.”

Montenegro gave the last presentation on behalf of SCEA (Silver City Education Association), Katrina Bustillos, president. They are bargaining for due process and progressing through collaboration. The process is ongoing, and the science is clear, masking, vaccines, hand washing, and social distancing provide the best way to keep everyone safe. They have come together for the best way to meet the needs of everyone.

The next legislation list priorities included wages, healthcare, time planning, support, class size, and early education.

Information to the board given by the superintendent:

Hawkins gave an update on the Covid numbers. He wanted to thank Jeanette Midran, director of nursing and Ben Potts for their help in coming up with the computer covid board. It keeps everything up to date for the past 14 days. They have set up a 3 percent trigger for emergency response creating a lockdown of the school for a 24 hour deep clean. At the time of a shutdown, they would revert to online learning immediately. Nurses and health staff have a two-column chart (used to be three) to use to decide on how to proceed if a child is suspected of being ill. If a child is a confirmed case, there is an immediate quarantine and any student in their classrooms that fall in a three-foot radius will also quarantined for ten days. They can do the contact trace withing 15 minutes. Hallways are okay and don’t need to be worried about. Hawkins went on to say: “If you feel sick stay home. Wear a face mask and wash your hands often. Be aware of your health and take precautions. Coming soon will be a modified quarantine.”

A student can take a rapid covid test and if they continue to test negative, they can stay in school. Hawkins said he didn’t want to do this initially but decided it would help the community. “You must have qualified people to give the test and HMS and Silver Health Care have reached out to help.”

Diaz said the rapid test was 80 percent sensitive and much lower on asymptomatic. She said that the rapid PCR tests were more accurate but there was a problem accessing them.

McMillian asked about vaccinated students. “Do they need to quarantine?” Hawkins said no, not until they test positive.

HB 33 bill – mill levy is on the ballot this year. The funding needed for the schools to maintain buildings, upkeep grounds, finance small improvement projects, purchase class resources, technology, and safety security measures. Hawkins encouraged everyone to please vote for this bill.

HB 43 bill – black education act. This is annual racial sensitivity and anti-racism (equity) training for teachers. It includes training from vector solutions, safe schools. The trainings include discrimination in the workplace, 20 minutes, diversity awareness, staff to staff, 25 minutes, and diversity awareness, staff to student, 30 minutes. The training will take place October 22-November 19 and online. Hawkins said this is not new and has been around for a long time. “We are in compliance with HB 43.”

Studer Education committee will have 7-10 administrative people to start. “We are asking the community and parents to reach out,” Hawkins said.

The tutoring plan will be advertising soon. Hawkins said: “We are looking for teachers, paraprofessionals, volunteers, college students, and peers, cross age. The tutoring can be in person, virtual, or blended.”

Cohn asked if there were already people for this service. Hawkins said some campuses have already started. He said he wanted parents to reach out if their child needed a tutor.

Diaz asked when the service would be available, and Hawkins said it could be anytime not just after school.

Louis Alvarez, associate superintendent, gave his reports:

Concerning personnel, a smaller number of people are needed.

Montenegro asked about long-term subs. Alvarez said they have 6-7. They have the regular number of subs and bus drivers but could use more. He said anyone interested in subbing to please contact them and “if you have a

CDL (commercial driver’s license) to contact them about bus driving.”

Attendance across the country has 8 million students missing and academically at risk. Attendance must be a community-based plan and parents need to be involved. New Mexico PED has a three-tiered system. Tier one universal and school wide. Tier two is small group and targeted and tier 3 is intensive case management. Tier one is working with local officials to give rewards for perfect attendance. Tier two looks at activities (sports, band, etc.) that take them out of school for more than 15 days. Tier three pertains to a student that goes over the 10 days and CYFD and JPO are contacted. The plan in place currently contacts the parent / guardian after 3 days absence, at 5 days parent / guardian contact is made. At 7 days a truancy officer meets with the parents and school to determine the root cause and remedy. After 10 days truancy will make a CYFD intake referral. The PED goal strives for 90 percent attendance. Silver schools’ attendance on all campuses range from 87.7 to 95.1 percent attendance. Covid has influenced these numbers.

Diaz ask if these had to be consecutive days. Alvarez said no.

Cindy Barris, associate superintendent gave her reports:

Enrollment has stayed the same more or less. The enrollment numbers do include the 49 virtual students they have. These numbers are updated every Friday.

The year of literacy comes from the state. Barris said phonics continued to be crucial and effective for students with learning disabilities. She included a link to an 8–9-page literacy plan for the board.

Michelle McCain, director of finance said she didn’t have anything to report except to go vote.

Board of Education

President Montenegro had the new standards for social studies. It had been a 26-page document and now 129 pages. Just recently made available for review. They made many additions and revisions, and time is needed to review them.

Cohn said he had been talking to high school teachers and legislators and there has been a lot of discussion. The teachers don’t know how they will add so much to their curriculum, there is not enough time. Cohn asked if legislators ever reached out to teachers or did they just do this. More investigation needs to be done.

McMillan said he had the same reaction as Cohn. “We need the entire picture. Combined with the pandemic is just not the time to make such a big change.”

Hawkins said he and some teachers will take their concerns to Santa Fe and will continue to take an active roll along with other boards.

The resolution to support the NM year of literacy was approved

Montenegro gave the finance subcommittee report. She said she had met with Diaz and Cohn on Thursday to review the documents. They had some questions, but it was more normal. There have been some changes in finance reporting and the audit was going on currently. Montenegro said they were still concerned about salaries that were covid funded and how to integrate them back into the budget. Montenegro apologized for not getting with Hawkins earlier so he could attend the meeting and promised to do better next time.

Flores gave the threat assessment report. He had attended the two-day shooter’s training. Now he and the others could train the rest of the administration and teachers. They planned to disseminate what they had learned but in a much more condensed version.

Board comments

Montenegro wanted to thank the administration for working hard and bringing them such good presentations that are easy to understand “for us and the public. We appreciate the teachers, and we could not do it without them.”

Diaz said get out and vote. She said: “We have data that shows how we use the funds and that your support and vote is needed. The mill levy bill does not increase your taxes.” She said voting is not only a privilege but a duty.

She said the administrative crew works hard and she was proud to be part of it. “We have to keep our kids in school.” She said to make the choice to vaccinate. She was hopeful that 5 years and up would be approved soon. She said she understands the choice not to vaccinate, but each person must own it and be extra cautious.

Cohn said he had attended a car show where all the proceeds went to benefit autism. He saw a student there making key chains to sell. He asked her what inspired her, and she said her teacher. He said he was so inspired by her and Espiranza from last month. “With parents’ and teachers’ support you will be successful. It made me proud to be on this board.”

McMillan said he wanted to give a shout out to Hannah Miller from Cliff high school. She was performing in a choir at the FFA National Convention. November 2 get out and vote.

Flores thanked everyone for their hard work. He commented on a person in politics that said not to vote for HB 33. The person in the paper did go on to say it would probably pass because the community cares about education.

There was no public comment

Action Items

Checks in the amount of $2,429,076.11 needed approval

Budget adjustments

Capital outlay of $150,000 that didn’t get used but will next month.

$1,000 to each teacher for supplies

$500 to each teacher for diversity training

Bids and Proposals

$28,925 for a grant received to use for covid air quality related expenditures. Special filters that went up considerably since covid. They were going to cost $5,000 and now are $17,000. These will have to be replaced four times a year. The funding will also go to some air quality machines.

Sixth Street school received the family income index award given to schools in high poverty areas. The award was $76,171.

The school district received $6,868,292.94 from the American Rescue Plan. Two thirds of it will be awarded, $4,578,862 and one third later. Seeking budget approval on the first two thirds.

Donations

Albertsons June dairy month awarded $1,000 to Sixth Street school that needs to be put in a trust account for the students.

Whole Kids Foundation gave $3,000 to Stout for a garden

The board approved all budget and finance items.

Transportation reports, none currently

The board approved the Social Studies resolution

The board approved the New Mexico year of literacy

The next work session and regular meeting will take place November 15, 2021, at the Cliff schools.

The NMBSA annual convention in Albuquerque will be December 2-4, 2021. Any new board members will be sworn in at that time.

Public comment – none currently

A motion was made to go into executive session and was approved. The reason for the closed session was the evaluation of the superintendent.