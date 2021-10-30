Woman runs from deputies; is arrested

By Roger Lanse

On Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, a Grant County Sheriff's Office deputy encountered a gray vehicle, later determined to be a Ford Explorer, on Highway 180 near the Bayard Cemetery. The vehicle was driven by a female who the deputy knew from past experience. According to a GCSO offense report, the Grant County Regional Dispatch Authority informed the deputy that the female had three outstanding warrants out of Magistrate Court.

The deputy conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle on Highway 180 and N. Hurley Road and told the female driver he was stopping her on the warrants. According to the report, she began arguing with the deputy and refusing to comply with his commands to step out of the vehicle. The report stated she put the vehicle in gear and drove off at speeds up to 60 mph on the North Hurley Access Road toward her residence on Main Street. The female pulled up to her residence and attempted to get her son who was in a car seat in the back seat, the report said, and resisted the deputy who was attempting to restrain her.

The female was then tased but was able to get up from the ground and run toward her front door. According to the report, she was able to enter the home, and she and the deputy, still attempting to restrain her, ended up in the kitchen. Yet refusing to comply with the deputy's commands, she was taken to the ground by the deputy and he was able to gain control of her. A second deputy arrived and escorted the female to the first deputy's unit. A wrecker was called to tow the gray Ford Explorer. EMS arrived and treated the female for the taser wound in her stomach, the report said.

About that time, the female's male partner, arrived on scene and was placed in investigative detention for arguing with and obstructing deputies and for having two active bench warrants. According to the report, Judge Hector Grijalva was called in reference to the two warrants and the judge advised to release him on his own recognizance and have him call the judge the following day at 2 p.m. Brandon Neudecker, 27, of North Hurley, was then released from investigative detention and the baby was released to him.

The report stated that the female, Jasmine Marrufo, 26, of North Hurley, was transported to GCSO for paperwork, Gila Regional Medical Center for medical clearance, and booked into the Grant County Detention Center. According to GCDC staff, Marrufo was ordered released Friday, Oct. 29, by Judge Grijalva on an unsecured bond of $7,000.

