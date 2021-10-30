Disc golfing coming to Fort Bayard

By Lynn Janes

The Village of Santa Clara held its repeat regular meeting October 25, 2021, as the last meeting did not have sufficient notice to meet Open Meetings Act requirements. . Mayor Richard Bauch called the meeting to order and led the Pledge of Allegiance. Mayor Pro Tem Albert Esparza, Trustees, Olga Amador, Arnold Lopez, and Peter Erickson also attended.

They approved the agenda for the meeting and then approved the minutes and department reports of the previous meeting.

Mayor's report

Mayor Bauch said they had received the packet for finishing the bridge. A bid for the job would be sent out in a few weeks

New Business

Consideration of a disc golf course to be located on Fort Bayard leased property contingent upon NM historical preservation office approval. Jerry Boswell spoke concerning the new disc golf course to be put at Fort Bayard. He designed the new course and although he will be gone for the winter, he will be back in the spring to help with anything needed. He said he wanted to get the YCC kids to help with the construction of the course. Boswell provided pictures of the course he used to design this one. The photos came from a course in Show Low, Arizona. Boswell said he kept the course as natural as possible using the trees and mountains to enhance it. He said there would need to be some cholla removal. The course will be a tournament course and could bring in people from all over. The sport has become an exploding trend across the country. Disc golf has a website that it would be advertised on to help bring more people to the area. The board asked him if he would continue to be involved and he said he would be glad to and wanted to. Boswell said it will take minimal labor to get it running and very inexpensive. The board asked how many players were in the area. Boswell said he knew of 15-20. He said people travel around playing this game professionally, and "we have such great weather it would be popular." The council approved it.

Consideration of a contract $3,000 annually with textmygov to send and receive texts from residents. Sheila Hudman, clerk, said the village would use it to send out information on anything from meetings, agenda, water line breaks, etc. Las Cruces has implemented the service. It would be a service that the residents would have to opt in for. The contract will be for two years with a $1200 set up fee. The fee includes the set up and advertising. The board asked Hudman a few questions. How would it be funded? Hudman said from several different departments as it benefited a number of them. How long will it take to set it up? Hudman said 2 – 3 weeks. The board approved the new service.

The board approved the appointment of Alonso Romo as Santa Clara municipal judge.

The board approved the resignation of police sergeant Steve Gallegos, who took the job of chief of police for Hurley. Bauch wished him well with his new position.

Old Business none currently

Resolutions

The board approved resolution 2021-33 for participation in the local government road fund program and extension by NM department of transportation for HW2 L100460. It extends the time for the chip seal of a road. NMDOT could not do it this year but will be able to in 2022.

The board approved resolution 2021-34 for first quarter budget adjustment request. Hudman said when they got the American Rescue Grant, they didn't have a code from the state for it and she put it in the general fund. It created a fund and adjustments had to be made.

The board approved resolution 2021-35 for the first quarter budget adjustment to transfer funds to cover negative balances in funds awaiting reimbursement. Bauch said this must be done from time to time. Bills come before the town has received the grant funds for a project.

Proclamations none currently.

Ordinances none currently.

Public comment.

Mr. Caddel said there was an article in the paper quoting him that was not correct pertaining to him commenting at the last meeting about emergency meetings and open meetings. He said there used to be a handbook given to every new elected official and it tells you what you can and can't do. They also used to send new elected officials to school pertaining to this. He said he was not opposed to the appointment of Mr. Romo and Mr. Lopez he just thought it was being done wrong. "There needs to be a special election. You are denying the people the right to vote. "

Closed session not held.

Hiring, raises, terminations none currently.

Next meeting will take place Thursday November 9, 2021, 6:00pm