Southwest word fiesta not really over

By Lynn Janes

If you missed the Southwest Word Fiesta from October 19-24, 2021, you missed a lot, according to organizers and participants. This year offered a comprehensive line up of authors and speakers, with events both in person and virtual. The fiesta first took place in 2013, and is held every other year and they get an attendance of around 800 people.

JJ Amaworo Wilson hosted and serves as co-chair of the fiesta. He has been the writer-in-residence at WNMU since 2011. When Wilson arrived, he asked around about literary groups in the area and was told about the Southwest Festival of the Written Word. He asked to join, adding a presence of WNMU and that link has remained strong.

When asked about the criteria for selecting the authors invited, he said “there are loads.” They only invite people writing in or about the southwest. The authors need to be established and have a track record of publication or public recognition, such as awards. Dedication to the craft and good speaking skills is a must. Patience for audience questions is also looked at. The festival board also considers variety of genres, diversity, with some authors from Silver City.

In the past the fiesta took place in person, but this year they combined in person and on Zoom. “The great thing about Zoom,” Wilson said, “is that people could watch from anywhere. Wilson said they had viewers from all over the United States and even from the United Kingdom.

The headline said it’s not over, but the fiesta is over for this year. However, the group promotes events throughout the year. On the website, swwordfiesta.org, readers can find information on readings, book launches, workshops, panels, school visits, and other resources.

Wilson said the community comes together to make the festival what it is. The university, bookstores, restaurants, hotels, museums, local newspapers and radio, all help. The fiesta is all volunteer. Wilson said they are always looking for like-minded, hardworking individuals to join the committee. One can contact organizers through the website- swwordfiesta.org.