Southwest Regional Museum of Art held event at NAN Ranch 103021

Photographs by Mary Alice Murphy

The entry to the housing area of NAN ranch in the Mimbres.

Nature's art with the help of humans inside the residential part of the ranch

Allen Townsend, at right, owner and operator of Iron Door BBQ and Grill, catered the luncheon

Victoria Chick, one of the original organizers behind the SW Regional Museum of Art idea, talks about the progress the group is making.

Photographer Tom Maxfeldt with his camera round his neck. (Photographers never get their photos taken).

Tables were set up beside the pool.

Music from The Buzz Brothers and Sistah Jo filled the air. From left are Tim Faust, Jo Ann Hall and Greg Renfro.

On a balmy and clear blue sky fall day, Oct. 30, 2021, the Southwest Regional Museum of Art held a fundraiser luncheon at the NAN Ranch in the MImbres. With fall colors in the trees and a slight breeze, participants visited among themselves and ate a barbecue lunch catered by Iron Door Barbecue and Grill, owner by Allen Townsend.

Victoria Chick, an artist and one of the founders of the proposed museum, gave an update on where the project stands. They continue to fundraise, with the priority to purchase the Old Post Office on Broadway in Silver City. With a wide open interior and with room to expand, the facility is the first choice of the organizers.

She announced that the town of Silver City has agreed to be the fiscal agent for the group, which allows them to seek state and grant funding. She said a website is in progress and is expected to be up in November. "We have had more than 100 pieces of art already donated. We just need a home for them. We plan to have a research library, not a lending library, but one for research only. Laurie Reynolds has graciously agreed to catalogue the books we receive. Spike Flanders has donated most of the books. The library will be named after him."

To join in the endeavor with a donation of art, a financial donation or with your time, you are encouraged to contact giveto@swrmart.org .