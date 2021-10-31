Grant Soil and Water Conservation District candidate forum 102821

By Lynn Janes

On October 28,2021 Silver City Daily Press held a Facebook forum for the Grant Soil and Water Conservation District supervisor candidates in Grant County. The virtual audience and Geoffrey Plant, reporter for the Silver City Daily Press, posed questions. Nicholas Seibel moderated the forum. Each candidate had an opening statement not to exceed three minutes.

David McCauley

McCauley said he was born and raised in Grant County. He graduated from Cobre High School and has been in ranching his whole life. Since 1904, the family has been ranchers. "We have had less rain recently than during the Oklahoma dust bowl," he said. "Partnering with other agencies has been important tool." He said his dad had served on the board in the late 1950s and early 1960s. "I was raised with the importance of conservation, and I look forward to another term."

Nancy Stephens

Stephens thanked McCauley for his service, and said she was not doing this to run against him. "I am running because of the perception that the soil and water district is just for the ranchers." She said she has a strong interest in soil and water science and has some skills that could benefit the board. She said she has a history of public service and grew up in an agricultural area. Although her family didn't work in the industry, they were teachers.

Silver City Daily Press reporter Geoffrey Plant posed a question. The New Mexico Unit Fund has $91 million available to Grant, Luna, Hidalgo, and Catron counties. Did you weigh in on the application process that the water trust board was soliciting for comment? How should soil and water prioritize request for funds?

Nancy Stephens

Stephens said she did submit a comment and had been reading up on it. The money should benefit the greatest number of people feasible. It should balance the needs of all stakeholders and conserve water, soil, and wildlife. She said Harry Browne had a great idea to remove the estimated 300 feral cattle that were causing damage to the environment.

David McCauley

McCauley said he didn't personally send a comment, but he and several others had discussed it and comment submitted a comment. "The money needs to stay in southwest New Mexico. Watersheds are a big issue. They are not getting recharged. Watershed projects need prioritized." He said one thing that needs to be addressed is infrastructure. Silver City has a lot of old pipes that leak hundreds of thousands of gallons of water. "We should be looking at that."

Geoffrey Plant gave the panel another question. Soil and Water does not have a mill levy. Would you approve it, and would it be helpful?

David McCauley

McCauley said a mill levy was attempted in the 80s and failed miserably. It had a 70 percent opposition. Truth or Consequences has one and it has done well. It is great for conservation, but it's an expensive endeavor.

Nancy Stephens

Stephens said she is not for it unless a good reason for the funds exists. There are a lot of programs out there to get funds from organizations like the USDA, National Resource Conservation, etc. "We can build on ideas and find the funding instead of assessing a tax and not know how it's going to be used. If the tax did come, I would prioritize." Women conservation learning circles is a program to teach women how to care for the land. Women hold 43 percent of the land ownership and women underutilize government assistance.

Is there potential for using water trust funds to build permanent irrigation diversion on the Gila?

Nancy Stephens

Stephens said her initial thought was that it was not a good idea unless maybe someone can convince her otherwise. She said the river provides a way of living, respite for people and home for wildlife.

David McCauley

McCauley said it should be used for the farmers in the Gila and Mimbres valleys. Sometimes the earthen dams get washed out and they must hire a dozer to fix them, and the crops go without water in that time. He said it would be a cost benefit, and a lot of places around the state have them and it serves them well. They benefit the farmers and have proven great for wildlife.

If you are the Soil and Water supervisor, how would you ensure the board will be diverse and ensure different needs if others disagree? How would you handle it?

David McCauley

McCauley said he would reach out to everyone. The board members come from all areas. Helping the agriculture producers and others is the purpose. "We have open meetings, and anyone can come to voice any concerns." Other agencies within the USDA can better help some that don't fit for Soil and Water.

Nancy Stephens

Stephens said she called Rebecca Benavidez and she suggested she read the handbook for Soil and Water. According to the handbook the purpose is to prevent soil erosion, prevent flood waters, and sediment damage. She said when she looks at the local website and it says productions of agriculture and how much comes in from cattle. The website didn't tell who the supervisors were, when meetings took place or agendas. She said she would bring a new perspective and organizational skills. "My priority is to get input from different stakeholders and move forward towards goals agreed on."

Seibel commented that the question about disagreement had not been addressed.

He said he knew what he was going to say would be taken as a criticism but didn't mean it that way. Many years back before the local election act was passed the Soil and Water had a very low profile. He said now part of that is the newspaper's fault for not raising the profile. He said people also did not pay much attention to the school board. Now eventually there will be different people serving on the board than in the past. How would you deal with people from different background?

Nancey Stephens

Stephens said she supports the wild and scenic legislation. She recently spoke with someone from Heritage Waters which is against it. This person she spoke to said the reason they were against the bill is loss of water and land rights. They didn't have a lot of dialogue. "I trust the science and experts to make decisions."

David McCauley

McCauley said we do have disagreements sometimes and some are heated discussions, but it is respectful. As for the wild and scenic legislation no one knows what it really says and what restrictions will be made to private individuals. They have been told by the legislators to pass the bill and read it later. It could stop people from growing food and accessing their land.

Silver City Daily Press reporter Geoffrey Plant posed a question. The Soil and Water oversee the upper Gila River watershed and within that district there are twelve earthen dams critical for flood control. These need maintenance or replacement. What role does Soil and Water play in that issue?

David McCauley

McCauley said those dams were built in 1959-1961. When they were built, they had a fifty-year life span. They were built with funds from NRCS and spearheaded by George Jackson. The state engineer had deemed them unfit. Soil and Water went to Howie Morales, lieutenant governor, for help and he secured some capital outlay funds to do the repairs. They were done and they have another fifty years. He said some people had wanted them removed but they are needed for protecting the area. Seibel asked if he envisioned doing them again? McCauley said yes structures must be maintained. The state does a safety check every year.

Nancy Stephens

Stephens said McCauley's answers make sense. An assessment is needed. Maybe the New Mexico Unit fund could be used.

If the mill levy fund was gotten, could it be used to look for someone to get grants?

Nancy Stephens

Stephens said that was one possibility, but the possibility of a mill levy is very low. "I am able to write grants and have served on a number of non-profit boards. I enjoy grant writing and am successful."

David McCauley

McCauley said if we could get the mill levy it would be huge and could be used for a grant writer to leverage other funds.

Do you believe climate change is real?

David McCauley

McCauley said there has been change. Rainfall is one third less than in 1980. Restoring the watersheds will be crucial. A study by UC Davis said returning to grassy land is better. He said that is why the partnership with the forest service and bureau of land management will be important.

Nancy Stephens

Stephens said climate change is real and a threat. This was another motivation for me running. "I agree with McCauley on the watershed. We need to look at the town also and not just the ranchers." Removing invasive species and attracting bees should be part of it.

Open meetings are law. As a supervisor will it be followed? How will transparency and accountability be followed? Please explain in detail.

Nance Stephens

Stephens said open meetings are very important and my priority would be transparency. "I respect McCauley's institutional memory that he has." There needs to be an opportunity for that knowledge to be more accessible to other people. Sharing information and education should be important.

David McCauley

McCauley said the board is bound by laws and they are followed. Every meeting is advertised, and the agenda made available. The public is always invited. He said they meet every third Monday of the month. The department of agriculture attends every meeting, and "she keeps a close eye on us. She would point out any failure to the law. Maybe we fail at public outreach. We don't have a website because soil and water lack funds to do an adequate one. We are very low key but need to do better."

Seibel asked the candidates if there was a time machine and we skipped ahead four years what accomplishment would they be most proud of?

David McCauley

McCauley said the partnership with bureau of land management, forest service and the RCCP programs have brought in millions and helped.

Nancy Stephens

Stephens said: "I helped facilitate a respectful dialogue between those for and against Wild and Scenic River designation. I want to have more people in the community know the good work in conservation." She said maybe a website could be built and maintained by a student. "We have some kids with great skills." Involve some young people, 4H is involved but have a wider net.

Closing statement and contact information

Nancy Stephens

Contact information nancyforsoilandwater@gmail.com. Stephens said she doesn't deserve an award for conservationist of the year, but she does value conservation and the environment. This gives me the opportunity for service in an area that interests me. "I don't have the knowledge of McCauley, but I want to learn. I live against Pinos Altos creek and have dealt with flooding and sewage leaks. More and more we will be impacted with climate change, and I want to help. I am a reliable board member; I show up and do my research."

David McCauley,

McCauley said: "I have a lot of people to thank for all my knowledge I learned from people that have helped me through the years. I want to continue the good work and have enjoyed all the time on the board. I appreciate Stephens's willingness to step up and serve. I am glad to speak with anyone concerning soil and water.

Dmccauley55@aol.com or 575-538-1828