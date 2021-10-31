Tuesday, Nov. 2 is Election Day in Grant County and throughout New Mexico

Polls will open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. On the ballot are several municipal mayors, councilors and trustees, as well a school board members for Silver and Cobre schools. In addition, seats on the Grant Soil and Water Conservation District Board and the Upper Gila Valley Watershed Board are also up for election. Plus school bond issues for both school districts are on the ballot to provide funding for maintenance of school buildings and infrastructure.

If you failed to vote early, you can still vote Tuesday at the Grant County Clerk's Office. Unfortunately, the Grant County Clerk's Office online makes you go to the NM Secretary of State page and put your name and information in to find out where else you can vote.

Attached is a full list of offices up for election: