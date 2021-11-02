Grant County Commission hears reports at regular meeting, part 9

By Mary Alice Murphy

[Editor's Note: The work session went for a bit more than five hours, with a very short break. Part 9 goes into the county reports at the regular meeting and the next article goes back to the work session.]

Previous reports can be read at https://www.grantcountybeat.com/news/news-articles/67927-grant-county-commission-holds-work-session-101221-part-1 ; https://www.grantcountybeat.com/news/news-articles/68020-grant-county-commission-holds-work-session-101221-part-2 ; https://www.grantcountybeat.com/news/news-articles/68052-grant-county-commission-holds-work-session-101221-part-3 ; https://www.grantcountybeat.com/news/news-articles/68062-grant-county-commission-holds-work-session-101221-part-4 ; https://www.grantcountybeat.com/news/news-articles/68072-grant-county-commission-holds-work-session-101221-part-5 ; https://www.grantcountybeat.com/news/news-articles/68084-grant-county-commission-holds-work-session-101221-part-6 ; https://www.grantcountybeat.com/news/news-articles/68104-grant-county-commission-holds-work-session-101221-part-7 ; https://www.grantcountybeat.com/news/news-articles/68185-grant-county-commission-holds-work-session-101221-part-8 .

At the Grant County Commission regular meeting held on Oct. 14, 2021, commissioners heard reports from elected officials.

Clerk Marissa Castrillo had no report.

Chief Deputy Treasurer Lorraine Castillo presented the September 2020 report. "We are at 93.86 percent collection rate for 2020. We have collected $11 million and have about $700,000 uncollected. Our 10-year average for collections is 95.68 percent."

She noted that a tax sale of delinquent properties would be held soon. "We have a list of available properties on the door of the Treasurer's Office. We received permission for a tax delay due to the school bond issues on the Nov. 2 election. We will mail out bills on Dec. 1, with Jan. 10 as the final deadline for payment before penalty and interest is added."

District 5 Commissioner Harry Browne asked if delays would be required in the future. "It strikes me that due to the new law putting all elections in November each year that the delays may continue."

Castillo said her understanding is that it is only for this year.

County Manager Tim Zamora said he would look into the issue so "we can understand it better."

Next came a report from Sheriff Frank Gomez.

He said the department personnel had completed the required training. "We also completed our ARPA funding request for critical incident training."

The department personnel are providing D.A.R.E. training in the Cobre Schools. "In January, we'll be in the Silver Schools and at Calvary Christian Academy."

Gomez noted that the department has seen a rise in domestic violence incidents, as well as in kidnapping, battery and homicide. "We have responded to multiple suicides and drug overdoses. We desperately need mental health services. Cpl. Randy Orosco spent two hours de-escalating an issue on I-10 and a person was apprehended by Sierra County."

"We are experiencing a shortage of courthouse security members," Gomez said. "Lt. Burns is working with Planning Director Priscilla Shoup and Maintenance Supervisor Jason Lockett on a secure room at the courthouse. We are closing out the 2019 Stonegarden funding, and we will purchase two vehicles with the 2020 funding. Our department having to provide service to Mining District communities, due to their shortages of staff, is becoming a chronic issue. I am not putting the blame on their boards. We're having the same problems. No one wants to be a cop."

He said his deputies at the fair had no incidents to report. "We also participated in the 9/11 ceremony. As of this Saturday, we will be down eight deputies."

Gomez said it was a very complex situation. "The very restrictive county policy is under review. I view the state, the governor and the Legislature

as hostile. They have created the issue of the inability of retired law enforcement personnel to come back to work."

He cited statistics, including the 32 grams of methamphetamine, 13 grams of heroin and multiple fentanyl seizures by the HIDTA (high-intensity drug trafficking area) task force, which also made two arrests. For the month of September, as he recounted earlier, domestic violence incidents increased, as did DWI arrests, disturbances, welfare checks and animal calls. "We are using the parole division to help the civil division."

District 2 Commissioner Javier "Harvey" Salas asked if retired police officers would have to forego their retirement to go back to work as law enforcement.

"Yes, they can work at Walmart, but not in law enforcement," Gomez replied. "We have talked to Rep. Luis Terrazas about the issue."

District 1 Commissioner and Chair Chris Ponce noted that the retired officers cannot work in any government entity.

Salas said that would cause education to suffer if teachers are not allowed to return. "What is the impact of HB 4?"

Gomez said that because qualified immunity was taken away from law enforcement, nobody wants to be in law enforcement. "I don't think we should be judged by what's happening on the east coast. These laws are against what we stood for. I don't recommend for any young person to become law enforcement because of the removal of the qualified immunity. We have good ones and bad ones in every profession."

He noted that during the police academies over the years, there were usually 60-70 candidates. "This year, we have 11."

On another note, he said he has a new grandson as of two weeks ago. Salas congratulated him.

Browne said that HB 4 does not say that individuals can be sued.

Gomez said yes, that was in the language, but it was changed.

Browne reiterated that the law cannot be used to sue an individual.

Ponce said that one legislator said: "If you don't want to get sued, do the right thing. I don't understand what he meant. When you're in a crisis situation, adrenaline goes through your body. And I agree there will always be bad apples in every profession."

District 4 Commissioner Billy Billings said he believes the law was caused by an overall disrespect of officers that is pervading all over the country. We toured the jail yesterday. It's a tough job. The same with law enforcement. Some people respect law enforcement and others don't. We need to look at what can be done. Unfortunately, maybe we're not paying enough. I know it's not just about pay, but is that our issue?"

Gomez replied that applicants often decline the position when they find out the pay. "We can do a comparison with Silver City. We lost one to the city."

Billings said: "We have to compete. I know how hard it is to get contractors, teachers, nurses."

Edwards said the commissioners visited the jail the previous day. "The issues with violence are often due to fentanyl. What is the fentanyl problem like in Grant County and what are we doing about it?"

Gomez said fentanyl is definitely in Grant County. "It's coming across the border. A narcotics officer is called and then they call the federal authorities. I have one agent for Grant County and Silver City. Another hurdle is the catch and release. The judicial branch releases them, and they don't see it as a problem. We need more stringent laws for people committing certain crimes. We were doing a press release about a sexual predator, and he was released. He had been released on a similar charge two months before. Things like that have to stop."

Edwards said she sees the fentanyl, the catch and release, and the governor and legislators being hostile as all intertwined. "Is someone keeping track of people who are released and then reoffending? Do you have the data?"

Gomez said it should be documented at district court. "There is a broken record of people going in and out of the justice system." He noted that a homicide suspect had been released, but now is finally back in jail. "The judges are too lenient. We need stronger consequences. People need to be held accountable for what they do. The law-abiding citizens are the victims that are suffering."

Edwards said although she doesn't know what it looks like, "we need to push back in addressing some issues, because they create others. Do you keep data on the cost of addressing a call? You had 106 calls to the Tri-City area. Do you have any estimate of their needs?"

"We do have overtime records," Gomez said. "And I have the hours of those who respond, so I guess I could do some figures."

Billings said it may be difficult to come up with a cost, but "the Tri-City municipalities have budgets. They need to be paying you something."

Edwards suggested that if "say it's costing the Sheriff's Office $50,000, we could make a case for better funding from the state."

Ponce noted that in one month, the county spent $174,000 on the detention center, including meals, medical and paying the officers. "I hope the state looks at the costs we incur. There has to be a balance. I hope to see some help for the mandated services that we must provide."

Zamora said, with reference to Tri-City, he and Gomez sat down to address the issues. "Some of the commissioners may want to address the issue if the municipal departments are short-staffed. We have to make sure all our residents are taken care of. I will engage with the mayors."

Ponce said he has been meeting with the mayors. "They want to address the problem, but they have the same staffing problems we do. They are trying, but not getting applicants, because they can't pay enough."

Gomez said they do patrol in the municipalities, "because we need to be there. But we also need to be out in the rural areas."

Salas said he is a proponent for the municipalities paying for the law enforcement services from the Sheriff's Department. "Santa Clara and Hurley have always had problems keeping officers, but if they are using county services, they should pay for them. If you don't have an officer, but you are budgeted for one, you need to pay. Our deputies can't go through the Mimbres, for instance, if they are addressing Tri-City issues."

Zamora said the county hopes to raise its pay scale, because ARPA does allow for key personnel salaries. "We will have to dig deeper, but we know of some counties that are paying a bit more using ARPA funding. We have also discussed the nepotism policy. I think we can hire if the person is not under direct supervision of a relative. That part of the personnel manual would come before the commissioners if we make changes. We are also facing certification delays from the state. We are working to make sure they are paid certified wages even if they don't yet have the piece of paper. We need to look at more recruiting, maybe by creating some brochures."

Salas said he has been researching ARPA. "I believe it is possible to use some of the funding on salaries. Bonuses can be provided through ARPA."

The next article goes back to the work session and its review of the regular session, including decisions being made at the regular meeting.