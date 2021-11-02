Grant County Election Results Nov. 2, 2021
Listed in the order of the New Mexico Secretary of State reporting. This should be final numbers, as all precincts had fully reported.
Bayard Councilor Positions 1 and 2
José L. Diaz 109
Adrian G. Ortiz 102
Frances L. Gonzales 132
Cobre School Bond
Yes 507
No 307
School Board member Postion 1 Cobre Consolidated School Board
Serena E. Murillo 490
Albert S. Holguin 367
School Board member Postion 2 Cobre Consolidated School Board
Reynaldo R. Maynes 348
Gilbert Diaz Guadiana 526
School Board member Postion 3 Cobre Consolidated School Board
Doug R. Miranda 344
Gabriel A. Holguin 495
Soil and Water Supervisor 3 Deming Soil and Water Conservation Board
Joel M. Nañez 1
Soil and Water Supervisor 4 Deming Soil and Water Conservation Board
James Lynn Wood 3
Soil and Water Supervisor 3 Grant Soil and Water Conservation Board
David L. McCauley 1,905
Nancy Lee Stephens 1,262
Soil and Water Supervisor 4 Grant Soil and Water Conservation Board
Armando D. Aguilera 2,454
Soil and Water Supervisor 3 Hidalgo Soil and Water Conservation Board
Eric C. McSpadden 25
Soil and Water Supervisor 4 Hidalgo Soil and Water Conservation Board
Frank Lowell Potter II 33
Mayor Hurley Municipal District
Joseph E. Stevens 138
Councilor Positions 1-2 Hurley Municipal District
Nanette Marie Day 64
Freddie M. Rodriguez 115
School Board Member Position 1 Silver Consolidated Schools
Patrick M. Cohn Jr. 292
School Board Member Position 2 Silver Consolidated Schools
Ashley E. Montenegro 319
School Board Member Position 4 Silver Consolidated Schools
Michelle A. Diaz 284
Heather M Stephens 101
Silver Schools Bond issue
Yes 1,513
No 663
Town of Silver City Councilor Position 2
Nicholas H. Prince 266
Lonnie L Shoup (Write-In) 0
Town of Silver City Mayor
Magnus A. Waters 168
Ken Ladner 1,072
Town of Silver City Municipal Judge
Sonya Ruiz 918
Watershed Supervisor 3 Upper Gila Valley Watershed Board
Rose M. Shoemaker 38
Village Trustee Positions 1-2 Village of Santa Clara
Albert L Esparza 96
Peter Allen Erickson 46
Thomas M. Caddel 39