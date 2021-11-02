Grant County Election Results Nov. 2, 2021

Listed in the order of the New Mexico Secretary of State reporting. This should be final numbers, as all precincts had fully reported.

Bayard Councilor Positions 1 and 2
José L. Diaz 109
Adrian G. Ortiz 102
Frances L. Gonzales 132

Cobre School Bond
Yes 507
No 307

School Board member Postion 1 Cobre Consolidated School Board
Serena E. Murillo 490
Albert S. Holguin 367

School Board member Postion 2 Cobre Consolidated School Board
Reynaldo R. Maynes 348
Gilbert Diaz Guadiana 526

School Board member Postion 3 Cobre Consolidated School Board
Doug R. Miranda 344
Gabriel A. Holguin 495

Soil and Water Supervisor 3 Deming Soil and Water Conservation Board
Joel M. Nañez 1

Soil and Water Supervisor 4 Deming Soil and Water Conservation Board
James Lynn Wood 3

Soil and Water Supervisor 3 Grant Soil and Water Conservation Board
David L. McCauley 1,905
Nancy Lee Stephens 1,262

Soil and Water Supervisor 4 Grant Soil and Water Conservation Board
Armando D. Aguilera 2,454

Soil and Water Supervisor 3 Hidalgo Soil and Water Conservation Board
Eric C. McSpadden 25

Soil and Water Supervisor 4 Hidalgo Soil and Water Conservation Board
Frank Lowell Potter II 33

Mayor Hurley Municipal District
Joseph E. Stevens 138

Councilor Positions 1-2 Hurley Municipal District
Nanette Marie Day 64
Freddie M. Rodriguez 115

School Board Member Position 1 Silver Consolidated Schools
Patrick M. Cohn Jr. 292

School Board Member Position 2 Silver Consolidated Schools
Ashley E. Montenegro 319

School Board Member Position 4 Silver Consolidated Schools
Michelle A. Diaz 284
Heather M Stephens 101

Silver Schools Bond issue
Yes 1,513
No 663

Town of Silver City Councilor Position 2
Nicholas H. Prince 266
Lonnie L Shoup (Write-In) 0

Town of Silver City Councilor Position 2
Guadalupe E. Cano 122
Georgia G. Rivera 108

Town of Silver City Mayor
Magnus A. Waters 168
Ken Ladner 1,072

Town of Silver City Municipal Judge
Sonya Ruiz 918

Watershed Supervisor 3 Upper Gila Valley Watershed Board
Rose M. Shoemaker 38

Watershed Supervisor 3 Upper Gila Valley Watershed Board
Montie Stewart Rooks 3

Village Trustee Positions 1-2 Village of Santa Clara
Albert L Esparza 96
Peter Allen Erickson 46
Thomas M. Caddel 39

