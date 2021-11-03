GCSO seeks owners of unique tools

On 11/03/21 at approximately 7:01am, Grant County Sheriff's Deputies were dispatched to the Silver City Golf Course in regards to a reported breaking & entering of a storage shed. Upon arrival, Deputies located 30 year-old Wyatt Hoy asleep within a shed which had been broken into. Hoy was in possession of multiple burglary tools and a large assortment of drug paraphernalia. Hoy apparently uses a bicycle for transportation, and based on the aforementioned burglary tools – is actively engaged in such activities habitually. In consideration of the amount and variety of drug paraphernalia – he is apparently a habitual/severe substance abuser as well. Hoy was arrested on-scene.

Multiple items of stolen property were recovered from Hoy and returned to their owners after positive identification. Among Hoy's burglary tools were several unique items which we are asking the public's assistance in identifying as we believe them to be stolen:

• Wrench marked "ESKILSTUNA SWEDEN", this is a very unique scaled specialized tool

• 12" crescent wrench with green marking "#40" on the both sides of the handle

• Cordless skill saw and matching handheld light with fluorescent green paint on both

It is obvious that Mr. Hoy is a habitual substance abuser and property crime offender. He will likely be released from jail on an unsecured bond immediately, however he will be without his mode of transportation and the implements of committing more break-ins for the time being.

Please see the attached photographs of these items, if you recognize them, please contact Grant County Dispatch and leave a message for Deputy Robert Carrasco or Lt. M.J. Burns.