Grant County Commission holds work session 101221, part 11, addresses regular meeting review and decisions

By Mary Alice Murphy

[Editor's Note: The work session went for a bit more than five hours, with a very short break. Part 11, the final article, covers the rest of the work session review of the regular meeting and decisions made at the regular meeting.]

At the Grant County Commission work session on Oct. 12, 2021, discussion began on the agreements.

The first item covered a second amendment for food service at the Detention Center to show an increase in prices with a one-year agreement.

County Manager Tim Zamora recommended the amendment be approved. "Next year we will have to do an RFP (request for proposal) or a contract with CES (New Mexico Cooperative Educational Services). We did this one with a state agreement."

The following four items addressed capital appropriation agreements. The first was from the Department of Finance and Administration to plan, design, construct, equip and furnish a community center and park in Gila, NM, in the amount of $135,000.

The second agreement came from the NM Aging and Long-Term Services Department for renovations to the Gila Senior Center in the amount of $50,000.

No. 3, also from NM ALTS was for $50,000 to do renovations to the Mimbres Senior Center.

The last capital appropriation agreement with NM ALTS

to purchase vehicles, including a hotshot truck to keep meals warm for delivery for the Gila Senior Center in the amount of $67,826.

A memorandum of understand with the Sixth Judicial District Court for fiscal year 2022 addressed county contributions for the pretrial services division in the amount of $70,000. Zamora explained it is an employee contract with the court and "we would pay for ankle bracelets. All these services are in Grant County. Luna and Hidalgo counties pay for their own similar services with the Sixth Judicial District Court.

A subaward agreement with the Center for Health Innovation, as authorized under the NM Department of Health MOU to expand comprehensive primary health career regional training programs in the amount of $100,000.

Two other subaward agreements with NM DOH and CHI funded a comprehensive health careers program in the amount of $192,500 and another subaward to provide data support activities in the amount of $150,000.

The county serves as the fiscal agent for CHI, so the funding for these three subawards passes through the county to CHI.

Two items on the agenda were between the county and the NM Department of Transportation for the Fleming Tank Road flood prevention project and another for the Truck Bypass culvert reconstruction and roadway improvements.

An intergovernmental agreement with the Administrative Office of the Courts for the purpose of remodeling the facility and parking lost at 214 N. Black St. will provide a place for Silver City's Magistrate Court No. 1. Zamora said the agreement will allow the remodeling of the facility and "then we will enter into a lease, usually long-term, for use of the building by the courts."

Another capital appropriation agreement from NMFA in the amount of $175,000 will plan, design, construct, furnish and equip facilities to comply with accessibility requirements at the Grant County Fairgrounds.



A professional services agreement with Rydeski and Company for employee benefits consulting services for an amount not to exceed 2 percent of the health insurances premiums per month for a 3-year term. "There is no change to this agreement from prior years," Zamora said.

District 5 Commissioner Harry Browne said it seems to him that the 2 percent cost incentivizes higher insurance premiums. "How can we come up with a structure that does not incentivize higher premiums."

Chief Procurement Officer Randy Hernandez said the amount varies, but the yearly average has been about $59,000.

The final agreement addresses an emergency management performance grant in the amount of $49,534.56. Zamora explained this pays for the emergency manager salary, "and we add the benefits."

At the regular meeting, District 4 Commissioner Billy Billings suggested: "Since we discussed all these agreements at the work session, I move we approve them all together."

The motion was seconded and the commissioners approved the list of agreements.

Under resolutions, the first address participation in a transportation project fund program administered by the NM DOT for the Fleming Tank Road flood prevention project.

The second resolution, also with the NM DOT, addresses the Truck Bypass culvert reconstruction and roadway improvements.

Commissioners approved the two NM DOT resolutions at the regular meeting.

The final resolution adopts an infrastructure and capital improvement plan (ICIP) for Grant County. This item at the regular meeting was tabled for the Oct. 26, 2021 special meeting.

As the Grant County Health Care Claims Board, commissioners at the regular meeting approved three indigent burial claims from Baca's Funeral Chapel for a total of $1,800. Commissioners also approved $4,029.64 in indigent claims at Gila Regional Medical Center.



Back at the work session, Billings asked about the $175,000 for the Fairgrounds, "Because of inflation, will this amount cover all the needs for accessibility requirements?"

Planning and Community Development Director Priscilla Shoup said she had spoken with Hazel Donaldson about the amount, and Donaldson had said they would need about $33,000 more. "Maybe we can get some of the community park improvements done for less."

Billings said he was concerned, because of inflation, he didn't think the amount would cover the needs. "Even in my business, I'm having trouble getting contractors."

Hernandez said the two bids for the park and the fairgrounds are out, but "we have had no responses to them, because contractors are too busy with the airport and Bataan Memorial Park. We released a rebid for the Bataan Memorial today."

Under commissioner reports at the work session, District 3 Commissioner Alicia Edwards said she finds the construction and costs interesting in that contractors are so busy. "Hidalgo Medical Services has a resident who has been looking for housing since May. It will reach a tipping point where everything will come to a complete halt. We can't hire professionals to come to the community because of the lack of housing."

Browne had no comments. Billings said that a veterans' service officer might be starting work on Oct. 16 in Grant County.

At the regular meeting, Edwards started the commissioner reports by saying how much she appreciated the conversations at the Tuesday meeting and how appreciative she was of what the county manager is doing on behavioral health issues. "We have a lot to think about. We might need to reopen the conversations on a gross receipts tax increment."

Browne said he appreciated the county manager keeping the commissioners informed on what was going on in the county.

Billings said he expressed his appreciation to Zamora the previous day. "I want to publicly appreciate the work of Priscilla Shoup. She stepped up and got right to work. I also appreciate the work of Randy Hernandez. I know we have already appropriated ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) funding for Covid mitigation and reduced it by $50,000 and put it to more important issues. If we can find cost savings, by reviewing what we've already appropriated, it might help.

District 2 Commissioner Javier "Harvey" Salas said he echoed the thoughts on the county manager. "He is doing an excellent job. The entire county staff has maintained a level of excellence. I have been in communication with other county commissioners. Some are taking into account retention bonuses. Maybe we should consider that. I also think we should look at different revenue sources for better wages to recruit and retain."

District 1 Commissioner and Chair Chris Ponce said County Manager Zamora "is doing a great job, and he's making me think more. There are so many things we need to do and look at. I appreciate everybody. I appreciate the tour of the Detention Center, as it was quite informative."

The commissioners went into executive session to discuss limited personnel matter regarding the annual goals of the county manager. In action after coming out of executive session, Edwards moved they approve the annual commissioner priorities, with the removal of dates from the list. It was approved.

The meeting adjourned.

This article completes the series of articles on the Commission Oct. 12 work session and Oct. 14 regular session.