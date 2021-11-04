Halloween 103121
Photos by Mary Alice Murphy
Kay Beaman at Silver Health Care Trunk or Treat
A little old "man" and a little old "lady" Luke and Mila Padilla
Harry Potter trunk
Gavin and Gage Gonzales
Ethan and Ezra Rico and Jerryn and Jaqueline McNese
Ready to hand out candy to costumed children.
More creative costumes
Parents with their costumed kids.
Skulls and crossbones
Luke with DaniRae Lozano, another little old "lady"
This costumed person confirmed they could see where they were going.
Four varied costumes.
Snow White hands out goodies
That sun is bright in my eyes!
A black and red costume
Gail Skee decorates her dinosaur themed vehicle.
Gail Skee and grandson
costumed kids
Darth Vader?
all dressed up
spooky
green costume
Lining up for goodies
Noah's Ark
Fruit of the spirit
at Bible Baptist
Spiderman
Store your treasure in heaven
Mary and baby Jesus (doll)
Jonah and the whale decorated vehicle at Bible Baptist
A tiny cowgirl
Several of the vehicles with kids coming for candy.
[Editor's Note: This photographer started getting names, but soon was overwhelmed by the numbers and just took photos of interesting groups and costumes. Plus with no kids at home any longer, she doesn't recognize some of the characters portrayed. If you recognize yourself or your children and wish to send their names, please send a description of the photo and the names to editor@grantcountybeat.com. ]
On Halloween, October 31, 2021, which this year fell on a Sunday, at least two public Trunk or Treat events took place across 32nd Street in Silver City from one another.
Silver Health Care held one of the events in its parking lot, with open back ends of about a dozen vehicles, decorated, with helpers to hand out candy. The themes ranged from Harry Potter to dinosaurs to Snow White and witches.
Bible Baptist Church across from Silver Health Care also held a Trunk or Treat with more Christian themes, including Jonah and the whale, Daniel in the Lion's Den, store treasure in heaven and Mary and the baby Jesus (a doll in this case).