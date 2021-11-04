Halloween 103121

Photos by Mary Alice Murphy

[Editor's Note: This photographer started getting names, but soon was overwhelmed by the numbers and just took photos of interesting groups and costumes. Plus with no kids at home any longer, she doesn't recognize some of the characters portrayed. If you recognize yourself or your children and wish to send their names, please send a description of the photo and the names to editor@grantcountybeat.com. ]

On Halloween, October 31, 2021, which this year fell on a Sunday, at least two public Trunk or Treat events took place across 32nd Street in Silver City from one another.

Silver Health Care held one of the events in its parking lot, with open back ends of about a dozen vehicles, decorated, with helpers to hand out candy. The themes ranged from Harry Potter to dinosaurs to Snow White and witches.

Bible Baptist Church across from Silver Health Care also held a Trunk or Treat with more Christian themes, including Jonah and the whale, Daniel in the Lion's Den, store treasure in heaven and Mary and the baby Jesus (a doll in this case).