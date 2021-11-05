Encore and Makers Market mural dedication 103021
Photos by Paul Michaud, with commentary by Sandra Michaud
Mural panel
A portion of the mural
moving farther down the mural
more of the mural
The entire mural
Silver City Mayor Ken Ladner speaks about the mural
Muralist Carlos Callejo and some of the guests
MainStreet Manager Charmeine Wait explains the process of getting Carlos to create the mural designed for the Makers Market
Mayor Ladner thanks Callejo for his contribution to Silver City
Town Councilor Guadalupe Cano and her mother attend the dedication
Town Councilor Jose Ray, his wife at left, and his mother, Senovia, attended the dedication
Callejo's partner, Blanca, Charmeine Wait, Carlos Callejo and Mayor Ken Ladner pose in front of the mural.
One of the new murals by Carlos Callejo was dedicated Saturday afternoon after the Makers Market closed. The mural is painted on the north side of the Encore Building at MainStreet Plaza. It depicts the folk art tradition of New Mexico and celebrates those artisans who people the Makers Market each Saturday with their creations.