Chihuahua Hill mural dedication 103021
Photos by Paul Michaud, commentary and captions by Sandra Michaud
Chihuahua Hill mural dedication 103021
Chihuahua Hill mural dedication 103021
A portion of the mural
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2021newsitems/front-page-news/Chihuahua-Hill-mural-dedication-103021/DSC_1771.jpg
Chihuahua Hill mural dedication 103021
Geronimo depicts the Apache heritage
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2021newsitems/front-page-news/Chihuahua-Hill-mural-dedication-103021/DSC_1772.jpg
Chihuahua Hill mural dedication 103021
Mimbreño cliff dwellers
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2021newsitems/front-page-news/Chihuahua-Hill-mural-dedication-103021/DSC_1773.jpg
Chihuahua Hill mural dedication 103021
"Salt of the Earth" miners lived on Chihuahua Hill
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2021newsitems/front-page-news/Chihuahua-Hill-mural-dedication-103021/DSC_1774.jpg
Chihuahua Hill mural dedication 103021
Mining in the heart of the Earth
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2021newsitems/front-page-news/Chihuahua-Hill-mural-dedication-103021/DSC_1775.jpg
Chihuahua Hill mural dedication 103021
The Kneeling Nun and Mimbreño artist
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2021newsitems/front-page-news/Chihuahua-Hill-mural-dedication-103021/DSC_1776.jpg
Chihuahua Hill mural dedication 103021
La Capilla
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2021newsitems/front-page-news/Chihuahua-Hill-mural-dedication-103021/DSC_1777.jpg
Chihuahua Hill mural dedication 103021
Santa Rita and La Virgen de Guadalupe
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2021newsitems/front-page-news/Chihuahua-Hill-mural-dedication-103021/DSC_1779.jpg
Chihuahua Hill mural dedication 103021
Bullard Street with Johnny Banks
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2021newsitems/front-page-news/Chihuahua-Hill-mural-dedication-103021/DSC_1780.jpg
Chihuahua Hill mural dedication 103021
Mangas Coloradas and Mimbreño animals and pictographs
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2021newsitems/front-page-news/Chihuahua-Hill-mural-dedication-103021/DSC_1781.jpg
Chihuahua Hill mural dedication 103021
Movement Leaders for Dignity
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2021newsitems/front-page-news/Chihuahua-Hill-mural-dedication-103021/DSC_1782.jpg
Chihuahua Hill mural dedication 103021
Lynn Baca, in red, welcomes the dignitaries
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2021newsitems/front-page-news/Chihuahua-Hill-mural-dedication-103021/DSC_1787.jpg
Chihuahua Hill mural dedication 103021
Neighborhood people listen to Silver City Mayor Ken Ladner
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2021newsitems/front-page-news/Chihuahua-Hill-mural-dedication-103021/DSC_1789.jpg
Chihuahua Hill mural dedication 103021
Pablo Martinez, center, and members of the Chihene Ndé Nation receive a purification rite before giving the blessing.
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2021newsitems/front-page-news/Chihuahua-Hill-mural-dedication-103021/DSC_1796.jpg
Chihuahua Hill mural dedication 103021
Lt. Gov. Howie Morales speaks about his memories of the Chihuahua Hill neighborhood.
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2021newsitems/front-page-news/Chihuahua-Hill-mural-dedication-103021/DSC_1799.jpg
Chihuahua Hill mural dedication 103021
Silver City Town Manager Alex Brown describes the project and working with muralist Carlos Callejo
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2021newsitems/front-page-news/Chihuahua-Hill-mural-dedication-103021/DSC_1800.jpg
Chihuahua Hill mural dedication 103021
Callejo talks about the process he used for the mural
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2021newsitems/front-page-news/Chihuahua-Hill-mural-dedication-103021/DSC_1802.jpg
One of the two murals being dedicated on Oct. 30, 2021 was located on Chihuahua Hill at the corner of Richard and Theodore streets. The mural depicts diverse moments in the history of Grant County and Silver City. It included references to the Empire Zinc Miners’ strike, Geronimo, Mimbreño art, the Kneeling Nun and La Virgin de Guadalupe are just some of the items depicted.