Silver Schools began PED Test to Stay 'Modified Quarantine' for parents

Message sent to Silver Consolidated Schools student family members on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021 from Superintendent William Hawkins:We began the program Monday morning. PMG (Premier Medical Group) expedited their setup due to our need. We initially were on the list for 10 days from last Thursday, but due to the Grant County numbers, they moved us up in urgency and got their team here for Central Office and Cliff on Tuesday.

Silver Consolidated Schools is ready to implement the recently announced PED Test to Stay, "Modified Quarantine" option for parents of students who are or will be identified as close contacts of a Covid-19 Positive individual at school. Please click on the link for a video explanation of the program as well as details about the testing site that will be available for parents in town at the Central Office beginning Monday November 8th, 2021. Cliff Schools will likewise have a testing spot on their campus, which will likely be ready on Tuesday November 9, 2021 for parents who would like to take advantage of this opportunity. The testing will be available Monday - Friday.

The attachments further provide details in the:

Silver Schools testing plan,

Frequently Asked Questions for Parents and the

Silver Schools Specific QR Code- which will take you to the district testing registration site for you and your family. Likewise staff, this resource is for you as well.

PED Test to Stay (Modified Quarantine) excerpt from the recently updated PED Toolkit.

Silver Schools Test to Stay "Modified Quarantine" Explanation:

Please flow through the video to get details for details for how the Testing Site here in town will begin on Monday morning at 7. Most importantly, parents this is optional; parents will be the one to bring their child to get tested. If your child is asked to quarantine, this option allows your student to complete a Covid-19 Rapid Antigen test, and with a negative result, continue participating in school, extracurriculars, and ride the bus on days when he or she is not testing. If you choose not to exercise this option, your child can remain on quarantine until the 10 required days are completed.

Thank you, and please be patient as we launch this new program to support our school communities. The first few days will undoubtedly have a few bumps as we smooth out processes to make the setup quick, smooth and easy for both parents and staff.

Mr. Hawkins

Silver Consolidated Schools Superintendent