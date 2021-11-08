Woman loses "everything" – friend suspected

By Roger Lanse

A Silver City Police Department officer was dispatched on Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, to 1901 N. Silver Street in reference to a larceny.

According to an SCPD incident report narrative the officer had contact with the victim who advised she moved to Arizona in the middle of September and allowed a named male and his dogs to stay in her trailer, but he was arrested in early October. The victim stated, the narrative said, that the male allowed an unknown person to go into the victim's home to bring food and water to the dogs.

When the victim, 25, entered her home to start moving her things to Arizona, "everything" was missing, including a bed worth $1,500; a tablet worth $185; a laptop worth $300; a TV worth $500; a stripper pole worth $250; an AC unit worth $200; and, her kids' car seat, high chair, and toys worth approximately $3,000.

The victim told police that about three weeks before, the landlord called her advising that two males, a female, and three kids were in her trailer, and they were throwing trash outside the trailer. According to the narrative, the victim told her landlord not to worry, that she would clean things up when she returned.

The narrative stated that the officer walked into the victim's trailer and observed several black trash bags filled with clothes.