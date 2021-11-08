Student cited for assault on assistant principal

By Roger Lanse

On Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, Silver City Police Department officers were dispatched to Silver High School at approximately 11:03 a.m., in reference to an assault on a school personnel. A blotter entry for the same event stated, “three students from Iraq causing problems, they are in the office at this time.”

According to an SCPD incident report, the assistant principal told officers that a female student said she was going to “beat her ass,” then dropped her backpack and began to walk toward her. Fearing the student was going to do something, she got behind a male teacher, who corroborated the assistant principal’s statement.

Written statements from witnesses recount that they heard shouting in the hallway and saw the student cursing, slamming doors, and threatening the assistant principal by advancing toward her with clenched fists and saying, “Do you want me to beat your ass? I am going to beat your ass, bitch.”

While another officer was speaking to the student, the student began to have a panic attack and EMS was called and after she was checked, officers called her mother. According to the narrative, the student’s mother was unable to come and pick her up, so the student was transported by an officer to the Motel 6 where the family is living and then to Walmart where the mother was. Through an interpreter, the student’s brother, the officer explained to the mother that her daughter was going to be charged with assault on a school personnel. Both mother and student signed the citation, the narrative stated.