Grant County Commission holds special meeting Oct. 26, 2021, part 3 and final portion

By Mary Alice Murphy

Following two presentations at the Grant County Commission special meeting on Oct. 26, 2021 by the Gila National Forest and about the planning for the 80th anniversary of the Bataan Death March, which can be read at https://www.grantcountybeat.com/news/news-articles/68358-grant-county-commission-holds-special-meeting-oct-26-2021-part-1 , as well as the discussion on the detention center in this article, https://www.grantcountybeat.com/news/news-articles/68362-grant-county-commission-holds-special-meeting-oct-26-2021-part-2 the commissioners addressed the rest of the meeting.

The next item on the agenda was the amending of the ICIP, but due to the previous conversations, a motion was made to table it until the November special meeting.

That is, until Planning and Community Development Director Priscilla Shoup said the commissioners can amend the ICIP at any time, "but the Prospectors, who will meet on Dec. 2 with the legislators, are requiring our top five priorities by Nov. 8, which is before your special meeting on Nov. 10."

After a great deal of back-and-forth discussion, questions, talking about the potential for additional federal funding and a call between Shoup and Southwest New Mexico Council of Governments Executive Director Priscilla Lucero, the order of the ICIP changed a bit. The order is now to have the top five priorities in order: Bataan Memorial Park improvements, a vocational school, the sheriff's vehicle replacement, the Grant County Parks and Recreation comprehensive plan, and the detention center changes. The next five, placing them in the top 10, are Little Walnut Road bike path and improvements, Cliff/Gila Grant County Fairgrounds master plan, Grant County shooting range improvements, Tyrone water system improvements and the Grant County judicial complex.

The amended ICIP was approved at this meeting.

Grant County Manager Tim Zamora said the county needs to look at the accreditation and updating policies of the detention center by June of next year.

Under resolutions, the first item addressed the ICIP, and commissioners approved the amended ICIP resolution.

The next resolution requested a change to the Public Employees Retirement Association of New Mexico return to work provisions.

District 5 Commissioner Harry Browne said he assumes the sheriff would like support from the commission on this. "It doesn't make sense to me that retired law enforcement can work somewhere else but cannot come back to work for us."

Zamora said that was correct. "After retirement, they cannot return."

Browne said the schools went through this and several different iterations. "But now, you can retire and return to work, while keeping your retirement and getting paid, but you do have to pay back into the ERB (educational retirement benefits)."

Zamora said he believes the resolution addresses the need to make changes.

District 3 Commissioner Alicia Edwards said she was in support of people being able to come back to work, continuing to get their retirement, while also paying in a percentage of their wages back into the retirement benefits. "However, I would like to see the resolution rewritten, because I do not think it is supporting our intent. I move to table this to the November meeting."

District 1 Commissioner and Chair Chris Ponce said he thinks this is just a suggestion. "I hear rumblings that the legislators are already working on the issue."

Edwards said: "When we pass a resolution, we should make it clear what our intent is."

Three commissioners voted for the resolution, therefore approving it, with Edwards and Browne abstaining.

The next resolution addressed support and public input on the implementation of House Bill 200, which gives authority over expenditures from the New Mexico Unit Fund to the Water Trust Board with approval from the New Mexico Interstate Stream Commission.

The resolution as written considers separate categories of funding for local governments, water associations and irrigation/ditch/acequia associations. Browne said he would like a category for non-profit organizations.

District 4 Commissioner Billy Billings said in his personal comments, he objected to citizen groups getting funding. "I prefer they have a fiscal agent of government-elected officials. I don't want it to become a political free-for-all to be wasted on special interest groups. For example, groups that have fought since the beginning against using water for agricultural uses, like GRIP (Gila Resource Information Project). They can get really creative with their demands and applications."

Browne said it sounded like Billings did not trust the Water Trust Board.

Billings said he preferred the decisions to go through elected officials. "The intent of the Arizona Water Settlements Act and the funding was reparation for water rights stolen from this area 50 years ago. All the fighting has handicapped ditch associations from being able to develop the water."

Edwards asked if an acequia that wanted to apply for ditch gates, for example, "is that developing water?"

Billings said he would not be against that use, "if it goes to small agricultural groups that lost the water in the Arizona v. California decision. I think this resolution is acceptable."

Ponce said Grant County can help eligible entities apply for the funding.

Browne said his recollection of the bill is that non-profits are eligible. Ponce said they are if it is in the act.

Billings said he asked that the Water Trust Board consider additional funding to help small entities, such as ditch associations, which do not have the capacity for matching funds, for example.

Browne said the Water Trust Board is creating procedures for use of the funding. "I would like to make an amendment to the resolution to add non-profits. I would also like to include that economic benefit and environmental benefit should be considered."

Billings said he would like to see it pass as it is.

Ponce said the environment is always evaluated in such processes.

Brown reiterated that he believes it should look at the environmental benefit.

Billings said he believes such a requirement would give more clout to a project from a non-local board that pushes the environmental aspect. "We want these projects to be local and locally determined."

Browne said it should also include an economic benefit evaluation. "It could give an economic benefit of zero or not much, but I want it evaluated on an environmental benefit."

District 2 Commissioner Javier "Harvey" Salas said the economic or environmental benefit could be small.

"So don't spend $50 million on a project that benefits five people," Browne retorted.

Edwards said: "I'm guessing all five of us submitted different kinds of comments."

Browne said he didn't submit personal comments because he wanted the commission to comment.

Edwards asked: "What is the point of us submitting comments as individuals and then this, too? How will the Water Trust Board assess public comments as compared to this? Why are we doing this?"

Billings said he would support economic benefits, "but there is already overkill on environmental benefits."

Ponce said his biggest thing is "how soon we would get the money to the area. I don't want two years of haggling, with places like Hanover and Hurley in desperate need of water and funding."

He said he believes the applications should be simplified to get help to the counties. "Here we go back to when is the money coming in. Come up with something to start helping the four counties. I'm good with dropping this."

Browne made a motion, which received no second, then he withdrew it and the issue died from lack of a motion.

The last resolution authorized submission of an application for airport aid to the NM Department of Transportation-Aviation Division and authorization to accept the resulting grant offers and the execution of contract documents to reconstruct the taxiway at Grant County Airport.

The resolution was approved.

No one had commissioner comments, and the commissioners went into executive session, with no decisions being made afterward, except for adjournment.