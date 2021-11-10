Police file charges against a handicapped man

By Roger Lanse

It seems as if a driver briefly stopping to drop off his wife in front of the pharmacy entrance at Walmart ran into some trouble from a disgruntled handicapped man who took offense at the driver blocking his way.

A Silver City Police Department officer was dispatched to Walmart on Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, at 2:58 p.m., in reference to a battery. According to an SCPD incident report narrative, the 64-year-old victim told police a man, later identified as Albert Arsola, 68, of 127 Mountain View Road, Silver City, after arguing with him and calling his wife a ‘bitch,’ bumped the victim’s car with a grocery cart. The victim, the narrative stated, after parking his car, saw Arsola parked in a handicapped space and went to tell him he was extremely rude and not to call his wife names. The victim said, according to the report, at that point, Arsola pulled a baseball bat out of his truck and struck the victim on his left arm and again on his left hand as he was defending himself.

The responding officer requested video footage from Asset Protection of Walmart and was able to view the incident, which pretty much corroborated the victim’s description of events. His account did not mention, but the video showed, Arsola swinging the bat a third time at the victim, but missing.

The officer made contact with Arsola at his home the next day. Arsola stated, the narrative said, that the victim parked in the crosswalk at the east entrance to Walmart. Because he is handicapped, Arsola said he told the victim he couldn’t park in that zone and after exchanging words, the victim told Arsola that he was going to “get him,” and called him a ‘son of a bitch.’ Arsola told the officer, according to the narrative, that he didn’t know the victim’s intent, so he grabbed the bat to protect himself.

Due to medical reasons, an affidavit for a criminal summons was filed on Arsola for aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, the report’s narrative stated.