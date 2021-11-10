Town council passes new cannabis ordinance

Front Page News

By Roger Lanse

The Silver City Town Council at its Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, meeting approved Ordinance 1307 amending the city's municipal code by adding language to provide zoning and regulation of cannabis establishments pursuant to New Mexico's Cannabis Regulation Act. The ordinance was sponsored by District 4 Councilor Guadalupe Cano.

The ordinance defines certain terms such as (1) cannabis, (2) cannabis consumption area, (3) cannabis establishment, (4) cannabis manufacturer, (5) cannabis producer, 6) cannabis producer microbusiness, (7) cannabis product, (8) cannabis research laboratory, and a host of other related terms.

Discussed at length was the sixth paragraph of the ordinance which reads: "It shall be unlawful for any person to smoke a cannabis product in or at any public place, except at a cannabis consumption area. Any person who violates the provision of this paragraph shall be subject to a civil penalty of fifty dollars ($50.00)." A cannabis consumption area is defined as "an area where cannabis products may be served and consumed," in other words part of a retail establishment.

District 2 Councilor Lynda Aiman-Smith asked about the term "public place" which is defined in the ordinance as "a place to which the general public has access and includes hallways, lobbies and other parts of apartment houses and hotels that do not constitute rooms or apartments designed for actual residence; highways; streets; sidewalks; schools; places of amusement; parks; playgrounds; open spaces; and places used in connection with public passenger transportation." She wanted to know if only retailers could establish cannabis consumption areas around their places of business or if anybody could.

Town Attorney James Reynolds stated, "We have tried to keep things simple," with regard to who can establish a cannabis consumption area. He said the town does not know when the state will finalize their statute (NMCRA) regarding cannabis. Changes to this ordinance may be necessary in the future so the town's ordinance can be in accord with the state's statute.

In answer to a question by Mayor Ken Ladner, Acting Community Development Director James Marshall stated the 300-foot boundaries mentioned for cannabis establishments, retailers, and consumption areas, are measured from property line to property line.

Ladner also brought up the question of enforcement. He said the town already has "a bunch of ordinances to enforce, such as the noise ordinance and cellphone usage. "How do we enforce this stuff?" he asked.

Again, as in the previous two council meetings, Linda Pafford spoke to council saying, "Page six of this cannabis ordinance is discriminatory against a single class of medical THC consumption smoke. THC is legal in New Mexico. I can carry it on my person along with any devices to use it, but there will be nowhere in Silver City outside of the cannabis consumption areas or private property where I can consume it. It is also discriminatory against the homeless. A cannabis consumption area is not a solution. There will be a limited number of them. Currently none. So, wherever I am will require me leaving, probably driving, for a few puffs of my medicine, then drive back. That encourages driving while still in the unstable phase of consumption. Are we not trying to encourage people to not drive buzzed whether alcohol, pot, or prescription medicine? Plus, these locations will sell their own products and not want me to bring my own previously purchased or home-grown product. This is discriminatory against the poor and medical users. The state also provides for outside consumption areas. This ordinance does not. It is unenforceable. Use is often brief causing police to chase odors or responding to complaints. Still, having the product is legal, they will have to see smoking activity. So, enforcement will be random and likely fall mostly upon the homeless, creating a cycle of unpaid fines and warrants, effectively re-criminalizing smoking cannabis. And it creates a new class of misdemeanors. It is anti-tourist. Like the homeless, tourists coming here will be required to remain in their lounges(?) or in their motel room, if available – as there will be a limited number approved for smokers. If I do not want to sleep in a room that reeks of tobacco or cannabis smoke, I cannot step outside the building to have a few puffs. Will police be cruising around motels watching for infractions? Probably not. Then why the law? It is irrational. We have legalized its use but have retained a fear of the minute amount of THC in ambient smoke. So much fear that even standing 20-feet away from another person will be illegal. I cannot step outside the restaurant for a puff of my anti-nausea medicine. I cannot come to town and purchase products and step outside my motel room to use it. However, I can purchase or make any form of THC and ingest it anywhere." Pafford went on to describe the ordinance's effect on tourists coming to Silver City and how they might see the ordinance as unfriendly -- not to mention the local hotel and restaurant industry.

Acting Director of the town's Community Development Department James Marshall told council the proposed ordinance came before the Planning and Zoning Commission on Nov. 2. He said changes were discussed with Reynolds which mostly applied to the allowable uses within the different zones. Marshall stated the Planning and Zoning Commission had conversations at great length with the person who just spoke under public input (Linda Pafford). The PandZ Commission then voted 3 to 0 to recommend the ordinance to the town council.

Reynolds kind of summarized by saying, "Under the Land Use Code, this proposed amendment to the Land Use Code is necessary to respond to federal and state legislation, and that's why we're all here – because of the state statute."

Council approved the ordinance.

Cano wondered why the council doesn't say the State Pledge after the Pledge of Allegiance as people have asked her about it.

District 3 Councilor Jose Ray Jr explained his 'no consent' vote last meeting to the mayor's pick, Frances Vasquez, to fill the vacant District 1 councilor position. He said he wouldn't support anybody who supports abortion.

Ray said people have asked him why the Daily Press "put down that there was no love lost between myself and Frances (Vasquez). And, I said, 'I don't know.' The Daily Press is the one who put it down. I don't know why you guys put it down. There's an abundance of things you guys do that's very, very bad. Why do you guys put words in people's mouths and thoughts in people's minds? When it's done, then you guys apologize. Why? Why do you guys apologize when the damage already has been done? And I don't appreciate that. And there's a lot of people that don't appreciate that."

Alfred Ogas came before council to inform them of a re-dedication event that is being planned for April 9, 2022, to honor those soldiers from Grant County who battled in World War II and "were caught up in the death march." Ogas stated that of approximately 110 soldiers from Grant County who were caught up, 55 came back.

Ogas said many people, organizations, and agencies, had promised help and he encouraged the town to look for ways it could help. Planned are a timed walk from Silver City and Hurley to Santa Clara and a parade into Bataan Park. Committed to participating are the Vietnam Veterans, American Legion Color Guard, Marine Corps League Color Guard, and the New Mexico National Guard. "It's going to be a big one," Ogas said.

Ogas said four people got together a couple of months ago to begin planning the event. At the second meeting at the American Legion last month, he said 22 showed up. The next meeting is scheduled for Nov. 17 at 10 a.m. at the American Legion. Anyone interested in serving on a committee is encouraged to attend.

In a second attempt to appoint a person to fill the vacant District 1 position following the resignation of Cynthia Bettison, Ladner appointed Lucian Farmer. Again, as with Ladner's first appointment, Frances Vasquez, councilors Ray and Cano did not consent to the appointment while Lynda Aiman-Smith consented. Ladner said he may try to appoint a third, but if he does that will be the last and he will wait until the new councilor assumes the District 2 position following Aiman-Smith's departure Dec. 31, 2021. Both Ray and Cano stated they had nothing against the applicant, they just didn't know him. Aiman-Smith said others who knew him told her he would make a fine councilor.

Council approved a measure to continue with a local board with respect to the New Mexico Public Employees Bargaining Act of 2021.

Councilors voted 2 to 1 to elect Lynda Aiman-Smith as Mayor Pro-Tem through the rest of her term, ending Dec. 31, 2021. Cano voted nay.

