Grant County Commission approves election canvass 101121

By Mary Alice Murphy

Grant County commissioners, with a bare quorum of District 1 Commissioner and Chair Chris Ponce, District 3 Commissioner Alicia Edwards and District 5 Commissioner Harry Brown on hand, made quick work of a short agenda at their special meeting on Nov. 10, 2021.

The only item of new business considered the Nov. 2, 2021 regular local election canvass.

Edwards moved and Browne seconded the motion to approve the canvass.

Browne did have one question of the Chief Deputy Clerk Connie Holguin. "Why does the Secretary of State website still have that there were zero write-in votes in the Silver City Councilor District 2 race?"

Holguin said the county had sent in the numbers, which included 96 write-ins, but only 83 qualified. She said she would contact the Secretary of State office to correct the error.

During commissioner reports, Browne apologized for "my bad calendar planning. I will not be in attendance at the commission meetings next week."

Ponce thanked those who ran for office, those who won and those who took time to vote.

The meeting adjourned.

The November commissioner meetings will take place next week, with the work session on Nov. 16 at 9 a.m. and the regular meeting Nov. 18 at 9 a.m.