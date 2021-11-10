GRMC Governing Board held monthly meeting 102821

By Mary Alice Murphy

The first item of business addressed the approval of the agenda of the Gila Regional Medical Center Governing Board regular monthly meeting of October, which was held on Oct. 28, 2021.

Two items were removed from new business because the proposals for feasibility studies on the mechanical system and for women's and infant services were not ready, Board Chair Alicia Edwards said.

The one announcement recognized Argelia Barrios for 20 years of service in the operating room.

With no public input, the governing board members went into executive session.

They came back into open session a bit less than an hour later.

Interim Chief Executive Officer Scott Manis talked about the uptick in Covid-19 cases coming to the emergency room. "As a result of that and our challenges with staffing not only here but across the country, we closed our intensive care unit. I want to dispel the myth that the hospital will not be able to offer an intensive care unit long-term. This is very short-term. We had to take the measure because of not enough staff. We fully intend to reopen the ICU as soon as possible. To that end we did one thing to offload Covid cases. If a person tests positive for Covid and is not on oxygen, but needs monoclonal antibodies, they are usually sent to the ER. Two-and-a-half weeks ago, we opened a Covid infusion unit. The cases treated there are not emergent patients but are just being sent to the hospital to receive the infusions. I want to thank Ron Green and Chief Nursing Officer Kelly Rodriguez and nursing for setting this unit up. We have had 16 patients in the two weeks since it was set up. They are outpatients, so it gives us more capacity in the ER."

He reported on the tariff application, which was discussed at the July board meeting. At that time, Manis said prior to 2017, the hospital EMS was on a separate rate from the state rate. In 2017, the decision was made to go on the state rate. However, Manis said in July 2021: "At least a half dozen services around the state are not on the state rate. Upon evaluation, we believe it would be in the best interest of GRMC EMS to request a separate rate. Continuing the service is within the mission and vision of GRMC, but it needs additional financial support to offset increasing expenses. The county covers 4,000 square miles, with four stations and 11 ambulances, with most runs initiated from the main station next to the hospital and the second most from the Bayard station. We also have stations farther out east and farther out west. We have about 4000-ish runs on average, with about 8,000 over the past couple of years. A good percentage is for transfers to other facilities for advanced care or for services we don't provide. … We put on about 200,000 miles on our ambulances just on transfers every year. We see a shortfall of about $300,000 in a year. We want to continue to provide the service. Some of the justification that we are putting in the application is so that we can continue to replace our aging fleet, many of which have several hundred thousand miles on them. Most of our transfers are farther than in other areas of the state, so that's part of our justification, too. We, also, continue to see competition for our staff members, especially paramedics. We are requesting a 12 percent rate increase. That is not across-the-board because there are several categories, but it would bring in an increase of about $430,000 gross, and about $201,000 net. It's an incremental step in the rate. We are submitting the preliminary application to the PRC (Public Regulations Commission)."

The hospital received approval of the preliminary application from the PRC and sent in a full application. At the meeting on Oct. 28, he said: "We got approval from the PRC to raise rates. The new rates were effective Oct. 21, 2021."

On two USDA (U.S. Department of Agriculture) grants, "we expect to hear in early December," Manis said. "One asks for $937,500 for medical equipment and the second requests $453,540 for EMS units and equipment. We have the required matching funds. I would like to thank Priscilla Lucero (Southwest New Mexico Council of Governments executive director) for heading up the effort."

Manis said the hospital has extended a request for information for the cancer center. "We have a contract for medical oncology, radiation oncology and radiation with UNM (University of New Mexico). We have sent out the request for information with a deadline of Dec. 1. We hope to make a decision in January, and if there is a change, the transition would take place in June and July."

He noted that multi-factor authentication for computers across the organization for better security would be completed by the Oct. 29.

"I continue to mention that our staff members are stretched and stressed," Manis said. "We appreciate the extra effort they are putting in. They choose to be there in the middle of the night to take care of members of our community. Our staff deserves your grace and support. They are true warriors for everyone."

He said the past few weeks the hospital has been working on a marketing initiative, using radio and a lot of online media, including social media. "We are not doing any ad buying in Albuquerque or on TV. We have created two short videos so far." He played the two, the first of which addresses the first 100 years of hospitals in Silver City and the ER. The second one focuses on Covid and Covid education by Hospitalist Director Dr. Tsering Sherpa. Manis said SkyWest Media is working with the hospital on the marketing initiative.

The next report came from CNO Kelly Rodriguez. "I want to talk about the ICU closure. It was a very difficult decision. We often have to look at how we can best take care of our patients. We were seeing an influx of patients we couldn't take care of safely in different areas. When looking at where we could safely move staff around from, it became evident, it was the ICU. Delivering babies in the ER is not ideal, so OB was not an option, and we see a large influx of patients every day in med surg, so that was not an option. It became clear that the ICU was where we could move critical-care-trained nurses into the ER. It was difficult with only one ICU nurse to take care of several patients. We've been looking to get travelers here, but we're in extreme competition with larger hospitals that have more services and more funding."

Rodriguez said the hospital continues to do recruiting to bring staff nurses to Gila Regional. "The tentative plan is to have the ICU open in a short time frame as soon as we can obtain some travelers. This is all based on basic safe staffing ratios. To run an ICU, we need 4½ nurses at night. We only had two. That led to our director, our supervisor and I to do shift work and that burns out people. When we look at the ER, we need seven, plus a supervisor and a charge nurse, so that is nine FTEs (full-time employees) to run a night shift in the ER, and we didn't have that many, so that led to the director and myself working night shifts. So, the decisions are to keep the staff from burnout. Ultimately, we are gaining momentum in finding some traveling nurses for the ICU and the ER, so I'm excited about that. We secured a couple this week to start mid-November, so my ultimate hope and goal is to open the ICU the first part of December, once those people are onboarded and trained, and then we can move those critical care trained nurses back in the ICU, because ER will have the staff they need."

She said everything is a fine process, every single day, "every six hours literally I'm reviewing staffing and census and acuity with the house supervisor that is on duty determining if we have enough staff to cover an influx of patients. On top of that, we look at surgical planning, so we take all of our surgical admissions, and every day we look four days ahead, so we can determine whether we will have the capability to admit someone to the medical surgical floor. We have not yet implemented full surgical criteria. The stressors we are seeing in the ER is the number of unvaccinated individuals we are admitting to our facility, with about 90 percent unvaccinated. Those patients are much sicker. They are the individuals that are much sicker, needing high-flow oxygen, bipap machines, and many medication regimens to keep them moving along in their course of treatment. They are staying longer, with 15-20 days for an inpatient stay creating a backup in the ER. Once we get to the status where we cannot take any more patients safely and the ER can no longer hold them, then we have to look at transfers, whether to Las Cruces, Albuquerque or Santa Fe. At this time, Arizona, Colorado, and most of west Texas are closed to out-of-state transfers. We get put on a wait list. We have to harbor and hold them in the ER until we can get you safely to another location."

She said to add context to the problem with seeing the backup problem. "I encourage people to see their primary care provider. I encourage families to get their children their regular welchecks. You have to look at whether it is an acute or a chronic condition. Use your primary care provider where you can. Of course, we are open 24/7/365 and will see you if you need us. But we are seeing a lot of people who haven't used their primary care providers during the past 19 months or so, and it's showing because the people we are seeing are much sicker than we have ever seen before. We continue to look at other things affecting care, such as materials management. Let's just say the nation is backordered. We, Michelle Carrillo, materials management director and I, every week look at our supply orders and what are backordered and what are the alternates we can use to provide safe care. As Scott mentioned, a little bit of grace in this stressful situation is appreciated. We have many stressors in health care right now."

"On a brighter note, I want to thank Alicia Edwards and her 40 closest friends," Rodriguez said to chuckles from the commissioners, "who three times a week have brought in snacks and treats. Everyone is very appreciative that someone is looking out for them. On another brighter bit of news, we were able to complete the Daisy Award, an international award for nurses that go above and beyond. Dina Rogers, who has served the hospital for 18 years, and is now in the infusion area, received the award for Gila Regional this year. I think she's so positive with every patient. I also continue to recognize staff each month. This month I want to recognize Gwen Burns for September. She is a float nurse who can pretty much work in every department and does an amazing job. For October, I want to recognize Caitlyn Wolfe, one of our ER night shift nurses. She is so wonderful that I'm trying to make her a charge nurse in the ER for nighttime. Hopefully, she will take us up on that. Our Good Catch award goes this quarter to security officers Steven Edwards and Paul Montes, who recognized and mitigated an issue with a patient. To echo what Scott said about Priscilla Lucero, I have to say thank you, thank you. We were finally funded our labor and delivery monies, so we are working also with the interim facilities director and hopefully soon we will have a big new labor and delivery area. We are always looking at projects to improve quality."

Governing Board member Billy Billings said Dina Rogers has been his infusion nurse for several years, so "I wasn't at all surprised at her receiving the award. And thank you for the $5 an hour raise to all the nurses."

Rodriguez said she believes the raise is critical to "our retention efforts. It's exciting to get them the wage they deserve. We continue our recruitment efforts at the Western New Mexico University Nursing School. We had a meet-and-greet in September, a lunch for the students in October. And we have about eight who want to stay here. In November, we will have our final recruitment dinner. We will have the internship and residency open to them. Plus, they will get a recruitment sign-on."

Edwards said: "We are so grateful for you and your team."

Billings echoed the thanks.

Interim Chief Financial Officer Greg Brickner gave his report on the September 2021 numbers. "Acuity in the case mix was higher at 1.53. The volume through the ER saw a gain of 25 percent over last year. The length of stay rate increased to 3.5 days, but we, as critical access, don't want to break 4 days. Our financial strength index increased to 2.25."

"We're an old hospital, which will be a head wind to increasing our financial strength index," Brickner said. "But it is important to keep investing in the plant to keep it up, continuing to build cash reserve and continuing to stay profitable."

District 5 Commissioner Harry Browne noted: "We have an old plant, but we have zero debt. That should help. What will your successor be aiming for if you start investing in the plant?"

Brickner said 4 is the highest possible number for the financial strength index, "so I expect we could stay in the 2.5-3, as we build our cash reserve. We do have losses from last year."

HealthTechS3 regional manager Mike Lieb said Gila Regional is in the good category. "Above 3 is considered excellent. There is room to grow. We just turned positive in March."

HTS3 President Neil Todhunter said the age of the hospital will "haunt you, but if we can invest in the plant and equipment, our goal for this plant is 12-14 years. For grants, we need a good solid two years to present to anybody. A good hospital should have some debt."

Billings asked if HealthTech had talked at all about when the area might want to consider a new facility and what that would cost.

Manis said they have had conversations on the age of the structure. "We have been talking about when it would be appropriate to do a master facility assessment, and then we will have a better idea."

Brickner said the recent trends are getting better and back to pre-Covid numbers, "we're only about 10 new ED (emergency department) patients higher than before Covid."

"In September, we had a $84,000 loss, which is the first loss in a while, but that is due to the increase in salaries and contract labor," Brickner reported. "Since we began the fiscal year, we have committed to $2 million in raises, into which we have funneled our profits. Silver City has an 85 percent of the cost of living from other places in the country, but we are now paying what one could make in a larger facility, in say St. Louis, Philadelphia or Baltimore. So, here it is lower cost of living with competitive salaries. We have budgeted another merit increase for January, as long as financials stay on target. The loss last month was because labor costs and contract labor costs went up."

Browne asked, with surprise: "You're saying our wage scale is comparable to across the country?"

"Yes, and the cost of living is lower," Brickner said. "If you look at a major city like San Francisco, they are making more, but also paying more for everything."

Another piece of the picture is the gross patient revenue on the bill that goes out the door. "Nobody pays that. We do contractual adjustments with our payers, our insurance companies, and that comes out to net revenue. They pay net, but critical access brings us more Medicare funding. Every quarter we have to true up the number from our estimate. Because of the critical access, in July we received the correct Medicaid rate, dropping us to just under 31 percent this month. Year-to-date we are at 33 percent, and last year, we got 31 percent. We know the rate will go up, but it's critical to watch this number. I'm paranoid about this number. We don't want to get too far ahead of what we think Medicare is going to pay us and what we get. We're always watching this number and adjusting the calculation. It's part of the reason for the loss because we adjusted the amount based on the real-time data we have. As a result, when we get to the audit and a truing up of the numbers, we will see a $4 million gain over what I showed you in June. So, it's ultimately a good thing, but it causes this weirdness in this month's financials."

Manis said to simplify things on "a same store-ish basis of sales. Last year we were at about 31 percent and this year we are at about 33.5 percent. We are generating a couple more percentage points."

Brickner said almost all of that is from critical access designation. "That is the main driver. Related to this at the end of June, we had $12.6 million in cash, at the end of September, we had $15.5 million in cash, and this week we have $17 million in cash. That's up 35 percent. We're finally getting through the rebuilds and into full critical access. We're getting a one-time lift because we're getting paid for critical access services from last year. That's why we're able to put in $2 million for wage increases."

Edwards asked if there was room for growth in other ways.

Brickner said the hospital has hired a new revenue cycle director, "so we are getting better."

Todhunter said he wanted to follow up on the critical access component. "We talked earlier about the average age of plant. The advantage of critical access is when we make improvements to plant, Medicare will pay a percentage of those costs, which is significant in looking at future development. In a PPS hospital that is not the case, but in a critical access hospital, it is a considerable benefit."

Edwards said: "So that will be an additional benefit to critical access that we can invest in the plant and have the costs paid for in order for us to provide quality care to our patients."

Todhunter replied: "A significant portion of costs, yes."

Brickner continued his report, saying EBIDA (earnings before interest, depreciation and amortization) stands at $994,000. "That's $2.1 million better than planned and $2.7 million better than the prior year. Net, that brings us down to $168,000 net surplus year-to-date. That's still $882,000 better than planned and $3.2 million better than last year. One thing I wanted to point out was we didn't know when the roof project was going to be done, so in May when I was doing the budget, I spread it out in the fall, figuring I could be generally right, rather than precisely wrong. The roof has taken a bit longer, but it is underway and that will correct on the full fiscal year."

Edwards said: "I always love your report. It's often very good news. Thank you."

Manis presented the chief of staff report in Dr. Brian Robinson's absence. "The MEC (medical executive committee) thanked the medical staff and support staff for their hard work during the challenges. Many of them are doubling down with double shifts in all areas of the hospitals. We want to thank them on behalf of the community as well. Other than that, there were no other committee reports."

Lieb presented the HealthTechS3 report. He began by saying to Edwards: "Thank you for you and your 40 best friends coming in. I wish I could say that the clinical issues Kelly mentioned were just here and we could address them quickly. But, we are seeing the same challenges in all our hospitals across the country. The supply chain issues are bad. Getting travelers is bad. We're seeing in many place the traveler wage going up to more than $200 an hour. Even though, as Greg said, we are paying competitive wages, we still have to get them here. We recognize everyone is working hard, not just the nursing staff, from cooks to housekeepers, all through the building."

"We had Sherry Benander, compliance consultant and officer, here a couple of weeks ago," Lieb continued. "She came here to do a complete compliance assessment of our program, making sure methodologies are sound. We expect her report in the next week or two and we will report on it next month. The other big thing is we have brought in an outside HR (human resources) consultant to do an assessment on workflow and to give us a roadmap. We're on paper totally at this time, but we hope to get the information built into a database within the next few months. Yes, we will have a roadmap for the future."

Edwards said at the November meeting, "can we expect the HR report and the compliance report, as well as a preliminary report on the strategic plan"?

Lieb said for the strategic plan, "Yes, Julie was here and collected a great deal of information, which she is putting together. Typically, we meet with the CEO, and create a draft plan, then we will target the planning retreat after the first of the year. Yes, we will talk about all that at the next meeting."

With no old business, the members went into new business. The first item addressed the credentialing report, which the governing board had discussed in the executive session. The credentialing report was approved.

On the CEO issue, Lieb said: "We are pleased to say at the end of a long process for an appropriate CEO, we have chosen Kathleen Kahill to be Gila Regional Medical Center CEO. She has significant experience in New Mexico, most recently at the University of New Mexico. She has long roots here and is excited to return. Her pending start date is Monday, Nov. 29. I want to personally thank Scott Manis and Scott Landrum for all their work over the past 19 months. We will have some overlap with Scott Manis for the transition."

Governing board member approved the appointment.

The next item of new business considered the master intergovernmental cooperative purchasing agreement with OMNIA Partners. The agreement would allow Gila Regional to purchase via contracts competitively solicited through RFP (request for proposal) by other governmental entities. The agreement meets New Mexico procurement code.

Brickner said the agreement would allow the hospital to get access to some pricey items at lower cost.

Members approved the agreement.

The following item addressed a purchase for endoscope equipment for the operating room and related equipment financing from Fujifilm Scopes and a to-be-announced lender.

Brickner explained the lease for current equipment is expiring. "This will allow the purchase of new endoscopes. We are looking at a lease purchase agreement. We have versions A or B. This purchase will be paid with on-hand cash."

Members approved whichever option the hospital chooses.

The following item was an agreement with a managed services provider—Qualivis—a temporary staffing provider for contingent labor as needed.

Manis said: "We needed to have an approved contract, so we can continue to recruit. Basically, the company is a clearing house for staffing. We also have arrangements with other companies. We pay them if we hire anyone through them."

The agreement was approved.

The last item, a resolution, addressed the employee benefits plan recommendations.

Brickner said: "In July, we initiated efforts to save expenses, while asking to expand not only the health benefits but through all our benefits. We will change the broker of additional dental, vision and life and disability products."

Members approved the recommendations.

Member Javier "Harvey" Salas said he wanted to express his thanks to HealthTech. "Not only for us, but I think you went above and beyond when you recognized what this hospital means to us. Now we can look to the future."

The meeting adjourned.