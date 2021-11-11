Marine Corps celebrates 246th birthday 111021

Front Page News

Marine Corps League celebrates 246th birthday 111021

Article and Photos by Mary Alice Murphy

Marine Corps Birthday 111021 Marine Corps Birthday 111021 Marine Corps Birthday 111021 Marine Corps Birthday 111021 Marine Corps Birthday 111021 Marine Corps Birthday 111021 Marine Corps Birthday 111021 Marine Corps Birthday 111021 Marine Corps Birthday 111021 Marine Corps Birthday 111021 Marine Corps Birthday 111021 Marine Corps Birthday 111021 Marine Corps Birthday 111021

Marine Corps Birthday 111021

The Gaffney-Oglesby Marine Corps League Detachment 1328 celebrated the 246th birthday of the Marine Corps on Wednesday Nov. 10, 2021, at the Allingham-Golding Post 18 American Legion Hall on College Street. Dick Hozee served as emcee.

After sounding the Adjutant's Call and posting the colors, Yusi Lozano from Western New Mexico University sang the National Anthem. Roger Wright led the Pledge of Allegiance. Marine Corps League Chaplain Marine Corps League Chaplain Robert Lopez gave the invocation.

Lopez also read the obituary of World War II Marine veteran Eugene Lewis, who died this week at the age of 96.

Lopez and Al Gamboa presented the birthday cake, which would be used later in the traditional cake cutting ceremony.

Hozee gave the welcome and said that the bond that "brought us together is love of country. We never forget why we meet once a year on our birthday. It is to honor those that we have lost and encourage those to come."

Robert Lopez showed each item on the P.O.W.-M.I.A. table, as his wife Danna, also a member of the league, read the explanation of each item.

A bit of history about the Corps: On Nov. 10, 1775, eight months before the Declaration of Independence was presented on July 4, 1776, Robert Mullin, the proprietor of Tun Tavern, was commissioned by an act of Congress to raise the first two battalions of Marines, and Samuel Nicholas became the first appointed commandant of the Continental Marines.

Hozee read the message by Maj. Gen. John A. Lejeune, which Lejeune made when the Marine Corps birthday was created on Nov. 10, 1921, by the U.S. government to show appreciation for the U.S. Marines. In the 1950s a series of standardizations on how the celebrations would happen continue today to be traditions shared among Marines, their families and friends at the annual birthday party.

Marine Tom Holman read the current commandant, Gen. David S. Berger's message, which invites those participating in the ceremony to celebrate not as an end, but as a beginning. "We must remember those who went before us, and we must look over the horizon at the future."

Following tradition, the first slice of cake goes to the oldest Marine present, Master Gunnery Sgt. Dean Bearup, on this evening. He takes the first bite then hands the slice to the youngest Marine present, which was Debbie Silva.

 

The speaker for the evening was John Sterle, commander of the American Legion Post 18, Silver City, NM. He spoke about his military career as a cryptologic technician.

Corps Member Frank Donohue read a list of the Marines from the area who have died this year.

Hozee acknowledged the Gaffney-Oglesby Detachment 1328 of the Marine Corps League, which hosted the event, and the American Legion for allowing the use of its facility. He also thanked Anthony Quintana and his staff of Q's Bistro for catering the dinner.

He announced that the following morning Nov. 11, 2021, at 11 a.m. the Veterans Day ceremony would take place at the same venue, the American Legion Hall.

Danna Lopez gave the benediction.

 

Click to search the Beat Click to search the Beat

Get Updates Three Times a Week

Welcome to the Update! You will receive emails 3 times a week with links to recently posted articles.

captcha 

You can unsubscribe anytime. We never share or rent your email to anyone.

Submitting to the Beat

Those new to providing news releases to the Beat are asked to please check out submission guidelines at https://www.grantcountybeat.com/about/submissions. They are for your information to make life easier on the readers, as well as for the editor.

Advertising: Don't forget to tell advertisers that you saw their ads on the Beat.

Classifieds: We have changed Classifieds to a cheaper and shorter option. Check periodically to see if any new ones have popped up. The former software failed us, so it's just a category now, with prices posted. Send your information to editor@grantcountybeat.com and we will post it as soon as we can. Instructions and prices are on the page.

Editor's Notes

Please Note in Classifieds a dog looking for a home. And now a well-loved cat is looking for a home.

Here for YOU: Consider the Beat your DAILY newspaper for up-to-date information about Grant County. It's at your fingertips! One Click to Local News. Thanks for your support for and your readership of Grant County's online news source—www.grantcountybeat.com

Feel free to notify editor@grantcountybeat.com if you notice any technical problems on the site. Your convenience is my desire for the Beat.  The Beat totally appreciates its readers and subscribers!  

Compliance: Because you are an esteemed member of The Grant County Beat readership, be assured that we at the Beat continue to do everything we can to be in full compliance with GDPR and pertinent US law, so that the information you have chosen to give to us cannot be compromised. 

Content on the Beat

WARNING: All articles and photos with a byline or photo credit are copyrighted to the author or photographer. You may not use any information found within the articles without asking permission AND giving attribution to the source. Photos can be requested and may incur a nominal fee for use personally or commercially.

Disclaimer: If you find errors in articles not written by the Beat team but sent to us from other content providers, please contact the writer, not the Beat. For example, obituaries are always provided by the funeral home or a family member. We can fix errors, but please give details on where the error is so we can find it. News releases from government and non-profit entities are posted generally without change, except for legal notices, which incur a small charge.

NOTE: If an article does not have a byline, it was written by someone not affiliated with the Beat and then sent to the Beat for posting.

Images: We have received complaints about large images blocking parts of other articles. If you encounter this problem, click on the title of the article you want to read and it will take you to that article's page, which shows only that article without any intruders. 

New Columnists: The Beat continues to bring you new columnists. And check out the old faithfuls who continue to provide content.

  • The Beat has a column for you gardeners out there. The Grant County Extension Service will bring you monthly columns on gardening issues.

Newsletter: If you opt in to the Join GCB Three Times Weekly Updates option at the top of this page, you will be subscribed to email notifications with links to recently posted articles.

Go to Top