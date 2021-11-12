Cross Point Church Bazaar began Friday, continues Saturday 111321
Photos by Mary Alice Murphy
Right inside the entry way, Victoria Arroyos and Espi Medran had gift packages, stockings, crosses and rosaries for sale.
A.D. and Sue Richins with T-shirts and caps and her latest, decorative tumblers, custom decorated on the spot.
Chase, behind a purse, and mom Miranda of Mountain and Pine, with various materials used in the crafts.
Shelly Yates of Deming makes all the embroidery and baby quits for Blessed Beyond Stitches.
Kathy Maciejewski with B & K Creative Crafts
Millie Mendivil had a combination of crafts, glassware and ornaments for sale
Cruz Bustillos with Norwex home care products
Mary Sherman had many items of jewelry from earrings to bracelets to rings
Carolyn Paez, who organizes the event each year, with her yarn art work
Trish Ferguson with her one-of-a-kind handmade scarves and jewelry, holding up a jewelry piece.
Kelly Green with her wooden items, jewelry work, and others, which can also be seen at The Blacksmith Nail Bar in downtown Silver City owned by her daughter.
Teri Wright and Sharon Whatley with Red Rock Honey and the products made with the honey, such as lotions and soaps.
Clara Bustillos with Watkins products, including cooking spices
Lucille Bell had homesewn placemats, pot holders and baby quilts.
Susan Tester with wooden and metal items for household decoration
Linda Brown with all sorts of homemade textile items, with lots of tortilla warmers, bowl cozies, pot holders.
Menu of items for sale to eat or take home
Cross Point Church Pastor Tim Heyer tries out a piece of pumpkin pie. Many pies and desserts were available for sale, as well as lunch items.
Christina Padilla holds a gnome from the Mary Kay Cosmetics products.
Eileen Berry with a variety of items for sale
Brittany Topmiller sells items from Scentsy
Mary Margaret Soule has many handcrafted, crocheted, sewn and other textile items for sale
Susan Turner has handmade bows, earrings and masks, among other items for sale
Lupe Lindsey has jewelry, gnomes, scarves and ornaments for sale
The first day of the Cross Point Church Annual Bazaar, which features many talented crafters, from textile items, to wood, metal, jewelry, scarves, cosmetics, not to mention the delicious homemade food items for sale, took place on Friday, Nov. 12. It continues on Saturday, Nov. 13 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. It's a great place to buy Christmas gifts.