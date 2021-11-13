Tamal Fiesta November 20

By Lynn Janes

The Village of Santa Clara held its regular meeting November 9, 2021. Mayor Richard Bauch called the meeting to order and led the Pledge of Allegiance. Trustees Olga Amador, Arnold Lopez, and Peter Erickson also attended. Mayor Pro Tem Albert Esparza was not in attendance.

They approved the agenda for the meeting and then approved the minutes for October 25, 2021, and department October reports of the previous meeting.

Mayor’s report

Bauch congratulated Albert Esparza and Peter Erickson for each winning another four-year term in the last election. Bauch also said he and Sheila Hudman, clerk, had made a presentation to obtain funding to finish the Fort Bayard Street project. It would be the third phase. Originally the project would have been only two phases but because of inflation additional funds were needed to finish the project. He said the presentation went well but there were a lot of others competing. Hudman said they would know this December if they were going to receive the funding. Bauch said repair work on the walking trail would be finished in a few weeks.

New Business

The council accepted the resignation of Police Officer Joseph Flores. Bauch wished him well and said he had been a real asset to the village.

The council approved a speed bump request from Bernice Chacon. It will be located on Aspen Street between Cleveland and James. Aspen being a main road and located by the school prompted the request. The police chief Lonnie Sandoval said he had gone out to look at the area and recommended the speed bump. They decided to put it 10 yards from the stop sign and on only half of the street to slow traffic coming from Racetrack Road.

The council approved the contract with Dave Chandler for grant writing services for fiscal year 2021-2011. Hudman said he had been doing the small grants for the past 5-6 years and had been very successful. She said his help was needed and it gave her more time to go after the larger grants. The contract has a cap of $4,000 and last year they paid him only $3,500.

Old Business none currently.

Resolutions none currently.

Proclamations

The council approved the proclamation of November 20, 2021, Tamal Fiesta Y Mas Day 2021. The fiesta was held in Silver City for 16 years and then turned over to Santa Clara in 2018. It is a celebration of the Hispanic culture and there will be food, music, and vendors.

Ordinances

Council approved two ordinances that concerned the same thing. Ordinance 2021-03 is an ordinance amending ordinance 219 relating to the New Mexico uniform traffic ordinance adopted by Santa Clara, establishing a penalty assessment program. It defines penalty assessments for misdemeanors. For now, they must use these assessments until the judge reviews them. Next meeting the dollar amounts will be voted on. Ordinance 2021-04 is an ordinance adopting an amendment to ordinance 224 New Mexico uniform traffic ordinance 2019. When new state amendments are put out, they change all the code numbers, and a new ordinance must be done.

Public comment.

Bauch forgot to include this in his mayor’s report. He said the city received three letters of commendation from residents of the village for the police department.

A gentleman that previously asked that boxes be put out for the trolls because it was getting cold, said he thought there were enough now. However, he wanted to address the Pixies. They are used to lush forest but like to spend the winter here. He asked the residents to put out some plants to make them feel welcome.

Thomas Caddel stood up and said last meeting he was told the judge had to take the schooling again so he should have to pay that money back. Hudman said that it was paid for by the Judicial District and he would be going to school again on December 6, 2021. She said the Judicial District would be making that determination.

Closed session took place.

Open session resumed with the same attendees.

Hiring, raises, terminations none currently. However, Bauch wanted to make a recommendation to the council. He said the village administration has a heavy workload and needs help. He said the Village Administrator position had been open for several years and the council should look at filling it. Hudman said it was in the budget and the village has a code for the position. It is an appointed position. The council approved a motion to look in house for someone to fill that position.

The second regular meeting would have been Thursday, November 25, 2021, 6:00pm but is canceled due to Thanksgiving Day.

The first regular meeting will be held Thursday, December 9, 2021, 6:00pm

Meeting Adjourned