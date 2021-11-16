Hurley Council holds short meeting 111521

By Lynn Janes

The town of Hurley held its regular town meeting November 15, 2021, beginning with the roll call to order and the Pledge of Allegiance.

Attendance of the meeting included Mayor Ed Stevens, Mayor Pro Tem Richard Maynes, and Councilors, Freddie Rodriguez, Esther Gil and Mateo Madrid.

The agenda for the meeting was approved.

The mayor and councilors went into closed meeting relating to a police officer.

They went back into open session and roll call was made. Still in attendance included Mayor Ed Stevens, Mayor Pro Tem Richard Maynes, and Councilors, Freddie Rodriguez, Esther Gil and Mateo Madrid

Discussion concerning Officer Gonzales happened briefly. The council voted to have officer Gonzales return to work pending acceptance performance improvement.

The council approved Ordinance 83 establishing regulations for cannabis. The state has not made any changes in the law at this time. Joining the meeting, Ben Young, attorney for the town said when and if changes are made at the state level, they can amend the ordinance.

The next regular meeting will be held Tuesday, December 14, 2021, at 5:00 pm.

Meeting adjourned.