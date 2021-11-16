Grant County Water Commission met 111021

By Mary Alice Murphy

The first meeting of the Grant County Water Commission since Oct. 15, 2019 was intended to be in person, but due to recent Covid outbreaks in the county, it became a virtual meeting on Nov. 10, 2021.

Silver City Town Manager Alex Brown opened the meeting and called it to order at 3 p.m.

With Santa Clara Mayor Richard Bauch, Hurley Mayor Ed Stevens and Silver City Assistant Town Manager James Marshall, representing the town, a quorum attended. No one attended from Bayard until later in the meeting and no one represented Grant County.

As this was the first meeting of the year 2021, members approved the Open Meetings Act, with the date the only change. They also approved the minutes from the 2019 meeting.

Brown asked for an update on the Regional Water Plan. Stevens said the plan at this point is still a vision, with some studies done around it.

"We drilled two wells and they were not successful enough to be able to move water into the regional plan," Stevens said. "We have moved the well into the Upper Gila Conglomerate and can get perhaps enough for Hurley. Whether it is enough for the regional water plan is iffy. We are considering putting wells between our two production wells or move southward to get better water. I'm not sure of the distance. The potential to move forward with a piping system into Bayard and Santa Clara is also up in the air because of funding. There is potential for us to move forward with the plan, but Hurley is going forward at a bureaucratic pace. Perhaps if there is enough water, we should move forward, but only if there is funding. That's why I requested to look at the process again."

Bauch said the area needs to look for a good water source. "I'm not sure the Hurley wells can provide enough for the three communities. Maybe we could move south or toward Tyrone. Many years ago, we had leased acreage near the rest stop, but that might cost a lost to pump up to the communities. "

Brown said from Silver City's perspective, "we have no problem working with the communities."

Bauch said Santa Clara is already tied into Silver City's water system. "If the option to bring water from the rest area costs too much to pump, it might not be feasible. Can we tie into Silver City and run it over to us and Bayard, if we could purchase it at a bulk rate?"

Brown said: "We need to look at additional water resources."

Bauch asked if the Tyrone area has more water.

Brown said the town would be happy to contract with Stantec to update the plan "we have now and then look at other resources."

Bauch said he would agree with that approach.

Stevens said: "Looking at acquiring as much water as we can, the better off we'll be. Yes, pumping will be costly, but a solar project could mitigate the costs of pumping. We're looking at solar as an option right now. If we can look at the site that is 5 miles south of us, I think it could be feasible to pump using solar."

Bayard Clerk Kristina Ortiz joined the call.

Brown explained that the group is looking at updating the regional water plan and getting an estimate on costs.

"I think that's what we were planning," Ortiz said.

Southwest New Mexico Council of Governments Executive Director Priscilla Lucero also joined the call and said she had been presenting to a legislative interim committee. "I think the time is now to update the plan and include tying in Hanover to Santa Clara and Bayard. From the discussion we had, they are considering putting $100 million into the Water Trust Board, and if the Build Back Better plan passes, there will be more funding available. The sooner we get the PER (preliminary engineering report updated), it could help us get Colonias funding.

Brown said the town would get a cost estimate to update the PER for the regional water plan.

Ty Bays, representing the Grant Soil and Water Conservation District, said he thought it was a good idea to look at the water supply. "Our board is interested in the watershed. We know from history that the watersheds were in better condition than they are now. We would be happy to work with this group and other entities to get money to treat the watersheds. We would support looking at the plan and at our aquifer."

The members voted aye to update the regional water plan PER.

Brown asked for member comments.

Bauch said it makes sense that "we have our thoughts in the PER update."

Brown said he would get with George Esqueda, because "we already have a contract with Stantec. I suggest another meeting in a couple of weeks - the first week in December."

The meeting adjourned.