Veterans’ Day ceremony took place at American Legion Post 18, 111121

Photos and article by Mary Alice Murphy

Veterans Day 111121 Veterans Day 111121 The Hi Lo Silvers, led by Valdeen Wooton, sang several songs for the attendees. https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2021newsitems/front-page-news/Veterans-Day-2021/IMG_2444.jpg

Veterans Day 111121 Vicky and David Morrison led The Star-Spangled Banner. https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2021newsitems/front-page-news/Veterans-Day-2021/IMG_2446.jpg

Veterans Day 111121 Post 18 Chaplain Carl Eliason gave the invocation. https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2021newsitems/front-page-news/Veterans-Day-2021/IMG_2449.jpg

Veterans Day 111121 Danna Lopez explaining the symbolism of the items on the P.O.W.-M.I.A. table. https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2021newsitems/front-page-news/Veterans-Day-2021/IMG_2451.jpg

Veterans Day 111121 Robert Lopez showed the single rose, a symbol of the families and loved ones left behind. https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2021newsitems/front-page-news/Veterans-Day-2021/IMG_2453.jpg

Veterans Day 111121 Post 18 Commander John Sterle served as emcee and gave the welcome remarks. https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2021newsitems/front-page-news/Veterans-Day-2021/IMG_2458.jpg

Veterans Day 111121 Keynote speaker Master Gunnery Sergeant USMC (retired) https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2021newsitems/front-page-news/Veterans-Day-2021/IMG_2461.jpg

Veterans Day 111121 Enjoying the meal afterward. https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2021newsitems/front-page-news/Veterans-Day-2021/IMG_2464.jpg

The Allingham-Golding American Legion N.M. Post 18 hosted he Veterans’ Day event on Nov. 11, 2021.

John Sterle, Post commander, emceed the event.

After the Salute to the Colors, Post 18 Chaplain Carl Eliason gave the invocation. Roger Wright, American Legion Riders Chapter 13 director, led the Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag.

David and Vicky Morrison sang The Star-Spangled Banner.

Robert and Danna Lopez of the Gaffney-Oglesby Marine Corps League Detachment 1328 presented the P.O.W.-M.I.A. table ceremony, with Danna reading the symbolism of each item and Robert pointing out the items on the table.

The Hi Lo Silvers, led by Valdeen Wooton performed the Military Service Medley.

Sterle gave welcome remarks before the Hi Lo Silvers sang America the Beautiful.

Dean Bearup, MGSgt, USMC (retired), gave the keynote address. He began it with valor, endurance, tenaciousness, endearing, raunchy, awesome and noble, the first letter of each word spells veteran. He asked every veteran in the audience to stand and “repeat after me.” They duly did so, and he said: “Congratulations you just enlisted for six more years” to laughter from the audience, veterans included.

He gave a history of Veterans’ Day, which began with Armistice Day, the cessation of hostilities between the Allied nations and Germany which went into effect on the eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month, Nov. 11, 1918. The day was first commemorated in 1919. It became a legal holiday in 1038, and in 1954, the name was changed to Veterans Day and became a day to honor American veterans of all wars. When the Uniform Holiday Bill was signed on June 28, 1968, it ensured three-days weekends for Washington’s Birthday, Memorial Day, Veterans Day and Columbus Day. But in 1971, it became clear that the day was of particular significance to many citizens, so in 1975, the law changed the date for Veterans Day back to its original Nov. 11 date, no matter on what day of the week it falls.

“What Veterans Day is not,” Bearup continued. “It is not a memorial. It is not a beer drinking party. It is a day to celebrate the common veterans for what they did and do. I firmly believe that good things happen to good people. I also believe in an unseen force.”

He said service in the military is to support and defend. “We do where we’re told. If it calls on us to come home in a box, we will do it. The Constitution is the law of our land. Our service is a faithful allegiance for a cause. We may be 17, 18 or 19 years old, but we make that allegiance to become what we are. We are supposed to separate Memorial Day from Veterans Day. How can you? Our obligation is to help every veteran to make every day the best one we can. We do our best to preserve what this day stands for. We have 19 million veterans in this country. Today we have 1.4 million on active duty. That is less than one person out of 100 protecting our right to live in this country. The Gaffney-Oglesby detachment provides the support system for those back home from serving. The Marine Corps League Honor Guard also provides services for last rites. Since Jan. 1 through Oct. 31 this year, we have provided services for 82 veterans and given our respects to their families.”

Bearup talked about Project 22. Every day about 20 veterans commit suicide. “All of our veterans need to be appreciated every day. Greet them every day with ‘Good Morning, veteran.’”

Sterle was moved by the speech and said: “I’m speechless. Thank you.”

The program ended with the Hi Lo Silvers singing God Bless America and asking the audience to join in on the last chorus.

Afterward, Post 18 had a potluck lunch for those attending, an estimated 70 attended the ceremony.