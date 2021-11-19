Urgent Message to Our Community From Your Community Healthcare Providers
We are all currently experiencing another COVID-19 surge. This pandemic continues to put an unsustainable strain on your healthcare system. As your Community Healthcare Providers, we ask ALL Community Members to PLEASE adhere to our medical guidance! Your cooperation WILL make a huge difference. We thank you in advance for your help.
1. GET VACCINATED All available vaccines are safe and effective
• Approximately 85% of hospitalized patients are unvaccinated
• The majority of patients that do not survive are unvaccinated
• Children 5 and older can now be vaccinated
2. WEAR MASKS
3. AVOID LARGE GATHERINGS INDOORS
TESTING LOCATIONS
• HMS-- All HMS Medical Clinic locations between 8am-4pm in Grant and Hidalgo Counties
• WNMU—Watts Hall—Tuesday-Saturday, 9am-4pm
• Silver Health Care—COVID-19 Screening M-Sat 2-4pm, Sunday 4-5pm, call 575 538-2981 to schedule an appointment at the Urgent Care Clinic 1600 E 32nd Street. (please do not walk into the clinic if you are positive for COVID-19)
• GRMC—only testing as part of an Emergency Department visit
Please bring your COVID-19 test results to your medical provider when you schedule a visit and call their office ahead for instructions if you are positive.
For additional information, please contact the NM Department of Health Call Center Number. 1-855-600-3453 (available 24/7)
Gila Regional Medical Center—Emergency Department
• Please do not come inside when you go to the ED with COVID or flu-like symptoms
• Instead, stay in your car and call the posted phone number
• Please wait in your car to be triaged and tested
• Follow any additional instructions provided by the medical providers or staff
