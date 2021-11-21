SE Group and Grant County hold open house for outdoor recreation plan 111721

Photos and article by Mary Alice Murphy

SE Group and Grant County hold open house for outdoor recreation plan 111721 SE Group and Grant County hold open house for outdoor recreation plan 111721 Cheryl Roth and Matt Rehani look at one of the posters https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2021newsitems/front-page-news/SE-Group-Grant-County-hold-open-house-111721/IMG_2517.jpg

SE Group and Grant County hold open house for outdoor recreation plan 111721 Tim Davis, Jack Brennan and Priscilla Lucero check out and talk about posters. https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2021newsitems/front-page-news/SE-Group-Grant-County-hold-open-house-111721/IMG_2519.jpg

SE Group and Grant County hold open house for outdoor recreation plan 111721 Patricia Cano and Silver City Town Councilor Guadalupe Cano attend the open house. https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2021newsitems/front-page-news/SE-Group-Grant-County-hold-open-house-111721/IMG_2520.jpg

SE Group and Grant County hold open house for outdoor recreation plan 111721 Posters with information before members of the public put dot stickers on what they support. https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2021newsitems/front-page-news/SE-Group-Grant-County-hold-open-house-111721/IMG_2521.jpg

SE Group and Grant County hold open house for outdoor recreation plan 111721 Gila National Forest Silver City District Range Beth Ihle and GNF Archaeologist Bob Schiowitz check out the maps. https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2021newsitems/front-page-news/SE-Group-Grant-County-hold-open-house-111721/IMG_2522.jpg

Grant County residents showed up to give input, using the dot sticker system, on the Outdoor Recreation Master Plan, underway in the county, with SE Group heading up the effort. Members of SE Group who had presented the day before at the County Commission meetings and had met with focus group members, set up a poster presentation at the Grant County Veterans Memorial Business and Conference Center to promote the plan and get feedback.

Julia Randall, planner with SE Group said the plan is an "exciting effort. I feel fortunate to be part of our visit. We have had a lot of exciting developments. There is a lot of need to align our common goals, and our planning team sees that as key."

Drew Pollak-Bruce, senior recreation planner for SE Group said: "We have met with so many groups that are working on different things, but are collaborating on this plan. The community's engagement with outdoor recreation struck me. Our next meeting we will present more maps and our draft concepts. We hope to complete the plan in the fall of 2022."