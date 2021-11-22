Grant County Commission hears third of five presentations at work session 111621, part 3

Front Page News

[Editor's Note: This is the third of several articles on the Grant County Commission work session and regular meeting on Nov. 16 and Nov. 18, 2021. This article begins with the update on the proposed disc golf course by Maude's Canyon.]

By Mary Alice Murphy

The first presentation of the Grant County Commission work session on Nov. 16, 2021, which covered the redistricting of the commission maps can be read at https://www.grantcountybeat.com/news/news-articles/68669-grant-county-commission-hears-first-of-five-presentations-at-work-session-111621-part-1. The following link covers the update on the Grant County Outdoor Recreation and Trails Master Plan: https://www.grantcountybeat.com/news/news-articles/68672-grant-county-commission-hears-second-of-five-presentations-at-work-session-111621-part-2

Kathy Whiteman, chair and associate professor at Western New Mexico University, as well as director of the Center for Sustainable Future and Outdoor Programs of the Department of Natural Sciences; Corrie Neighbors, who also teaches along with Whiteman in the Geographic Information Systems Science Program of the department and earth sciences programs; and Sabrina Summers, who is majoring in GIS, spoke during the presentation.

The presentation had the title of Community Disc Golf Course on State Trust Land at Maude's Canyon, which is east of 32nd Street. Whiteman said, as disc golf is gaining popularity nationwide, until recently there were no courses in Grant County. "The primary purpose of this project was to design a sustainable, low-cost disc golf course on state trust land. WNMU is now a lessee of the portion of state trust land that the golf course will sit on. There are already 60 disc golf courses in New Mexico and now Silver City is working on one, we are and one is planned at Fort Bayard soon."

She noted that the county has a problem with overweight people who could benefit from the disc golf course and outdoor recreation. "They would have a very low barrier to participate. It would cost maybe $10 for a Frisbee and the course would have low impact of use of the land. It aligns well with the governor's executive order setting the 30/30 plan [which aims to conserve 30 percent of all lands in the state by 2030 to allow more outdoor access and preserve natural resources, according to the comments in the Albuquerque Journal at https://www.abqjournal.com/2423229/new-mexico-sets-30x30-conservation-goal.html]. It also ties into the Outdoor Recreation and Trails Master Plan under development by the SE group for Grant County. It is also related to economic development and tourism."

Whiteman said they had a public hearing and heard concerns, took the input and put it into consideration for the plan. "We have been using the professional Disc Golf Association for advice. We want to create a course to facilitate tournaments."

The presentation was set to communicate what "we are and are not going to do," Whiteman said. She said comments include concerns about noise and light pollution, as well as the influx of people and traffic on 32nd Street.

She set forth the items included in the scope and those out of the scope.

In scope goals include sustainable trail infrastructure, installation of signage, as well as disc baskets and tee boxes, and a gravel entry road and parking area. Out of scope are a bathroom, a complete recreation facility, pavement, lights and watering lawn and landscapes.

"It will be basically acres of trails that may connect to other trails," Whiteman said.

Neighbors said it is a natural area, with multiple drainages, with the major drainage being ephemeral. She said the site is relatively open and flat on the eastern side of Maude's Canyon, with the west side being more hilly. Vegetation is a mix of native and non-native, with the uplands having grasses mixed with juniper and oak and the riparian areas containing mature cottonwoods, willows and deer grass. Sighted wildlife during their visits included ravens, deer, rabbit, plus scat that was likely coyote, and the possible habitat of javelina.

"We also need to consider the existing fence lines," Neighbors said.

Summers showed a draft map. She said as they were walking the site they came upon an unexpected fence line "that we are being respectful of. We are also avoiding the riparian areas, and we are staying 50 feet away from the drainage. We added a noise buffer for houses on the east side. We tried to find the safest crossing across the drainage. We are trying to be respectful of the cultural resources. We also put into the map some youth practice baskets. We tried to make the site the most sustainable possible."

District 1 Commissioner and Chair Chris Ponce said one of his concerns was traffic and the parking area at Tu Casa. "It is a very important facility for the county. Have you talked to the people at Tu Casa? I'm not against disc golf, but we must try to respect the folks at Tu Casa."

Whiteman said the map makes it difficult to visualize the site. "We are not planning a huge parking lot. We are not anticipating a huge onslaught of traffic. That could change. We will have room for up to 20 cars in the parking lot. The exit off 32nd is past Tu Casa, and the course is buffered from Tu Casa by a hill."

Neighbors said: "We are very cognizant of Tu Casa. The terrain lends to their privacy. The baskets and tees are downslope from Tu Casa."

Whiteman said as soon as they have a better and final map, "we would like to sit down with Tu Casa. We want to respect their privacy. We are not putting any baskets along the fence."

District 3 Commissioner Alicia Edwards said she had heard Whiteman say a couple of times that the site might support tournaments, "but you don't expect a huge draw. I think 20 cars wouldn't be enough for tournaments. And you have not considered a trash bin or a bathroom."

Whiteman said Western has the lease and would be responsible for maintaining bathrooms. "We understand the concern. This is Phase 1, and until we know how much use the site will have, it's hard to warrant a bathroom. I don't see Western being able to pump a bathroom. My job would be finding the funding and getting collaboration. The initial thought is that it won't serve a lot of people, if the town were to host a tournament. There is no way to expand the parking lot. Maybe they could park at Ace and use a bus to get to the tournament. There might be a creative way. I'm at a loss for a creative way to have a bathroom."

Edwards said she appreciated the forward thinking. "I am highly concerned, however, about the lack of planning around a trash bin and a bathroom. People are going to be hydrating and they will need a facility."

Whiteman said trash is part of the plan. "We will ask for help through the Prospectors. If we get funding, it will allow us to put in a trash receptacle."

Summers said now that they had walked the perimeter, "we will submit a plan for construction by the YCC (Youth Conservation Corps). There is already a lot of trash and plastic on the site, as well as old fencing. We want it to be sustainable."

Whiteman said the state land trust knows about the fence and it is a cultural resource. There may also be an old ranching or farming building on the site. "The fence directs people away from the cultural resource. The state has made it clear we will have to fence the building off. If we need to, we can put our baskets on the east side. We hear your concerns about trash and a bathroom. We have more work to do."

She said future direction includes revising the basket and tee location following ground truthing, submitting the plan to the state for final approval, doing initial maintenance and seeking funding for construction supplies and using youth labor.

The next article will address a presentation by Air Methods.

Click to search the Beat Click to search the Beat

Get Updates Three Times a Week

Welcome to the Update! You will receive emails 3 times a week with links to recently posted articles.

captcha 

You can unsubscribe anytime. We never share or rent your email to anyone.

Submitting to the Beat

Those new to providing news releases to the Beat are asked to please check out submission guidelines at https://www.grantcountybeat.com/about/submissions. They are for your information to make life easier on the readers, as well as for the editor.

Advertising: Don't forget to tell advertisers that you saw their ads on the Beat.

Classifieds: We have changed Classifieds to a cheaper and shorter option. Check periodically to see if any new ones have popped up. The former software failed us, so it's just a category now, with prices posted. Send your information to editor@grantcountybeat.com and we will post it as soon as we can. Instructions and prices are on the page.

Editor's Notes

Please Note in Classifieds a dog looking for a home. And now a well-loved cat is looking for a home.

Here for YOU: Consider the Beat your DAILY newspaper for up-to-date information about Grant County. It's at your fingertips! One Click to Local News. Thanks for your support for and your readership of Grant County's online news source—www.grantcountybeat.com

Feel free to notify editor@grantcountybeat.com if you notice any technical problems on the site. Your convenience is my desire for the Beat.  The Beat totally appreciates its readers and subscribers!  

Compliance: Because you are an esteemed member of The Grant County Beat readership, be assured that we at the Beat continue to do everything we can to be in full compliance with GDPR and pertinent US law, so that the information you have chosen to give to us cannot be compromised. 

Content on the Beat

WARNING: All articles and photos with a byline or photo credit are copyrighted to the author or photographer. You may not use any information found within the articles without asking permission AND giving attribution to the source. Photos can be requested and may incur a nominal fee for use personally or commercially.

Disclaimer: If you find errors in articles not written by the Beat team but sent to us from other content providers, please contact the writer, not the Beat. For example, obituaries are always provided by the funeral home or a family member. We can fix errors, but please give details on where the error is so we can find it. News releases from government and non-profit entities are posted generally without change, except for legal notices, which incur a small charge.

NOTE: If an article does not have a byline, it was written by someone not affiliated with the Beat and then sent to the Beat for posting.

Images: We have received complaints about large images blocking parts of other articles. If you encounter this problem, click on the title of the article you want to read and it will take you to that article's page, which shows only that article without any intruders. 

New Columnists: The Beat continues to bring you new columnists. And check out the old faithfuls who continue to provide content.

  • The Beat has a column for you gardeners out there. The Grant County Extension Service will bring you monthly columns on gardening issues.

Newsletter: If you opt in to the Join GCB Three Times Weekly Updates option at the top of this page, you will be subscribed to email notifications with links to recently posted articles.

Go to Top