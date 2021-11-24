Mayor to reappoint man voted down earlier

By Roger Lanse

At the Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021 Silver City Town Council meeting, Mayor Ken Ladner stated he will be re-appointing Lucian Farmer for council's consent, at the Dec. 14, 2021, council meeting to fill the vacant District 1 councilor position. He encouraged council members to contact Farmer and visit with him. Ladner continued, "I believe that Mr. Farmer's strengths and background, along with each one of the present and future council, will give us a governing body that equally represents the diverse population of Silver City."

Ladner also plans to place on the Dec. 14 agenda a motion to recite the pledge of allegiance to the New Mexico state flag at future council meetings, in addition to the pledge of allegiance honoring the United States of America flag.

District 3 Councilor Jose Ray Jr thanked the mayor for allowing council to have input when an individual is brought forward for appointment to fill the District 1 councilor position.

District 2 Councilor Lynda Aiman-Smith reported that 47 professional community healthcare providers signed a notice asking community members to adhere to their medical guidance – get vaccinated, wear masks, and avoid large indoor gatherings.

District 4 Councilor Guadalupe Cano thanked Town Manager Alex Brown, Public Works Director Peter Pena, and the rest of the Public Works Department for installing the speed bump she had asked for on Kelly Street.

Carol Ann Fugagli spoke before council informing them that the Upper Gila Watershed Alliance along with supporters from the Climathon submitted a grant proposal to the Environmental Protection Agency. The grant is offered to underserved and vulnerable communities to support community resilience to climate change, she said, and food security is the main thrust of this grant. With the cooperation of designated mining district schools, the Commons, and at the Water Works location, biochar, which enriches soil, will be made from static compost in 10-foot tall cylinders.

Brown stated that today the mayor and staff signed paperwork for the refinancing of the 2011 bond issue which is part of the $8.5 million bond ordinance council approved back in October. The annual loan debt payment will drop from about $340,000 to $230,000 per year with this refinancing. December 2, 2021, will be the closing date for this refinancing. Brown said, "We're in really good shape moving forward."

Ladner appointed Richard Bigelow to the Historic Review Design Committee.

Council approved a notice of intent to clean up the language regarding the election of council president pro tempore.