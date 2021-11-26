Holiday Fiber Arts Sale to continue Nov. 27, 2021
Photos by Mary Alice Murphy
A close out sale of small fiber arts quilted "paintings" by Lynn B. Welsch.
Vicki Gadberry and Mary Ragins share a booth with their fiber artwork.
A booth about the fiber arts gallery
Jean Hill shows a couple of her works to interested consumer, Ann Estensen.
Susan Allen making a hat. She shared a booth with Liza Kuechker
Liza Kuechker and her work
Kathy Cole with her placemats and quilts of various types
Susan Hasse holds up the caftan she just purchased from Blythe Whiteley, at right.
Mary Wilke, rug maker, and Carol Mills talking rugs
Erin Rae of Eraeon with her upcycled and original designs
George Thompson talks looms with Cookie Murraye. He also sells weaving shuttles he crafts.
Pam Gibson stands beside one of her hand-woven garments. She wears one of her wearable.
Blythe Whiteley, wearing one of her hand painted silk shirts, in front of her silk paintings.
From left, Kathryn McCarroll chats with Donnie Endicott, who knits and sews and makes jewelry.
Janet Darrow and Christine Eber show a placemat from Weaving for Justice. They are based in Las Cruces and work with Mayan weavers in Chiapas, Mexico.
Lisa Crowder with her crocheted critters and hats.
LeAnn Kilday with her yarns, weavings, and wool that she spins.
Tina Salmon of High Desert Dreamer and her knitted items
Mariah Walker with her cards, felt trees, and pillows with her original paintings printed on them.
Hungry? Or want some special baked goodies for the holidays, visit Beverly Dean and Garry Gixon in the lobby of the Conference Center.
If you didn't get to the Holiday Fiber Arts Sale put on by the Southwest Women's Fiber Arts Collective, on Friday, make sure to visit the Grant County Veterans Memorial Conference Center between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. You will find gifts of all types handmade by about 20 vendors in one of the large rooms and baked goodies will be for sale in the lobby.