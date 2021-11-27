Tamal y Mas Fiesta 112021

Photos and article by Mary Alice Murphy

Tamal y Mas Fiesta 112021 Tamal y Mas Fiesta 112021 Gaffney-Oglesby Marine Corps League Detachment 1328 brought in the Colors. https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2021newsitems/front-page-news/Tamal-Fiesta-y-Mas-112021/IMG_2560.jpg

Tamal y Mas Fiesta 112021 Ready for the National Anthem. https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2021newsitems/front-page-news/Tamal-Fiesta-y-Mas-112021/IMG_2562.jpg

Tamal y Mas Fiesta 112021 Alicia Carrillo sings the National Anthem https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2021newsitems/front-page-news/Tamal-Fiesta-y-Mas-112021/IMG_2565.jpg

Tamal y Mas Fiesta 112021 Retiring the Colors https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2021newsitems/front-page-news/Tamal-Fiesta-y-Mas-112021/IMG_2570.jpg

Tamal y Mas Fiesta 112021 Santa Clara Trustee and Action Committee Member Olga Amador, Emcee Raul Turrieta, and Action Committee Member Robert Padilla. https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2021newsitems/front-page-news/Tamal-Fiesta-y-Mas-112021/IMG_2574.jpg

Tamal y Mas Fiesta 112021 AmeriCorps NCCC (National Conservation Community Corps) youths had arrived in Santa Clara just that morning for about a month of service include in no certain order, Lex Gargan, Shay Zieman, Ethan Good, David Subdiaz, Gavin McNamara, Zetan Lai, Blue Unistigu, Lauren Break, Alexander Magdo, Riis Weiche and Elizabeth Perkins. https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2021newsitems/front-page-news/Tamal-Fiesta-y-Mas-112021/IMG_2582.jpg

Tamal y Mas Fiesta 112021 Dr. John and Cecilia Bell at the Fort Bayard Historic Preservation Society booth. https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2021newsitems/front-page-news/Tamal-Fiesta-y-Mas-112021/IMG_2585.jpg

Tamal y Mas Fiesta 112021 Marcos Estrada of Estrada Builds shows his hand-painted patriotic signs. https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2021newsitems/front-page-news/Tamal-Fiesta-y-Mas-112021/IMG_2587.jpg

Tamal y Mas Fiesta 112021 Lots of folks in downtown Santa Clara visiting the vendors https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2021newsitems/front-page-news/Tamal-Fiesta-y-Mas-112021/IMG_2588.jpg

Tamal y Mas Fiesta 112021 Darren, the D.A.R.E. lion made an appearance https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2021newsitems/front-page-news/Tamal-Fiesta-y-Mas-112021/IMG_2589.jpg

Tamal y Mas Fiesta 112021 Grant County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Manny Maldonado with Darren. https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2021newsitems/front-page-news/Tamal-Fiesta-y-Mas-112021/IMG_2590.jpg

Tamal y Mas Fiesta 112021 Tamale Queen sells tamales at the fiesta https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2021newsitems/front-page-news/Tamal-Fiesta-y-Mas-112021/IMG_2592.jpg

Tamal y Mas Fiesta 112021 Village Clerk Sheila Hudman, who organized the event, introduced the AmeriCorps NCCC Fire Team 5. https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2021newsitems/front-page-news/Tamal-Fiesta-y-Mas-112021/IMG_2594.jpg

Tamal y Mas Fiesta 112021 Annette Toney, Girl Scouts of the Desert Southwest customer engagement specialist chats with Shawneen Wilson. https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2021newsitems/front-page-news/Tamal-Fiesta-y-Mas-112021/IMG_2595.jpg

Tamal y Mas Fiesta 112021 People line up to buy tamales at this vendor. https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2021newsitems/front-page-news/Tamal-Fiesta-y-Mas-112021/IMG_2597.jpg

Tamal y Mas Fiesta 112021 La Bonita Bakery made enough tamales for the crowds. https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2021newsitems/front-page-news/Tamal-Fiesta-y-Mas-112021/IMG_2598.jpg

Tamal y Mas Fiesta 112021 Snell Middle School cheerleaders Amerie Peña, Ixayana Alcorta and Emily DeLaTorres sell candies as a fundraiser. https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2021newsitems/front-page-news/Tamal-Fiesta-y-Mas-112021/IMG_2601.jpg

A week ago Saturday on Nov. 20, 2021, the Tamal y Mas Fiesta took place in the village of Santa Clara, for the fourth time. Before the fiesta became a part of the village celebrations, Silver City had hosted it several times.

On a pleasant Saturday, Santa Clara Mayor Richard Bauch welcomed people to the fiesta.

Guests, who had just arrived that morning, AmeriCorps NCCC (National Conservation Community Corps) youths took part in the fiesta. Their Fire 5 team leader Gavin McNamara of Boston told the Beat the members planned to be in Grant County for about a month. "We will be working at Fort Bayard and at The Commons food bank."

{Editor's Note: If this author misspelled any names in the caption to the AmeriCorps photograph, please email editor@grantcountybeat.com to give corrections. Her pen was not working well, so some of the names were somewhat unreadable.]

Village Clerk Sheila Hudman welcomed the new arrivals. "We've applied three times, this year, as well as in 2018 and 2019, and this is our third team. We house them at the former Armory, and they do wonderful work for us, especially at Fort Bayard."

District 1 Commissioner and Chair Chris Ponce, who attended the fiesta, said he appreciated everyone coming out. "I also thank the trustees, Sheila, the Action Committee and helpers for everything they have done to bring this fiesta to us, especially after the past year we've had."

Joseph Maestas, Public Regulations commissioner from "up north," was welcomed. Emcee Raul Turrieta said earlier that state Treasurer Tim Eichenberg was also in attendance.