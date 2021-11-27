Tamal y Mas Fiesta 112021
Photos and article by Mary Alice Murphy
Gaffney-Oglesby Marine Corps League Detachment 1328 brought in the Colors.
Ready for the National Anthem.
Alicia Carrillo sings the National Anthem
Retiring the Colors
Santa Clara Trustee and Action Committee Member Olga Amador, Emcee Raul Turrieta, and Action Committee Member Robert Padilla.
AmeriCorps NCCC (National Conservation Community Corps) youths had arrived in Santa Clara just that morning for about a month of service include in no certain order, Lex Gargan, Shay Zieman, Ethan Good, David Subdiaz, Gavin McNamara, Zetan Lai, Blue Unistigu, Lauren Break, Alexander Magdo, Riis Weiche and Elizabeth Perkins.
Dr. John and Cecilia Bell at the Fort Bayard Historic Preservation Society booth.
Marcos Estrada of Estrada Builds shows his hand-painted patriotic signs.
Lots of folks in downtown Santa Clara visiting the vendors
Darren, the D.A.R.E. lion made an appearance
Grant County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Manny Maldonado with Darren.
Tamale Queen sells tamales at the fiesta
Village Clerk Sheila Hudman, who organized the event, introduced the AmeriCorps NCCC Fire Team 5.
Annette Toney, Girl Scouts of the Desert Southwest customer engagement specialist chats with Shawneen Wilson.
People line up to buy tamales at this vendor.
La Bonita Bakery made enough tamales for the crowds.
Snell Middle School cheerleaders Amerie Peña, Ixayana Alcorta and Emily DeLaTorres sell candies as a fundraiser.
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2021newsitems/front-page-news/Tamal-Fiesta-y-Mas-112021/IMG_2601.jpg
A week ago Saturday on Nov. 20, 2021, the Tamal y Mas Fiesta took place in the village of Santa Clara, for the fourth time. Before the fiesta became a part of the village celebrations, Silver City had hosted it several times.
On a pleasant Saturday, Santa Clara Mayor Richard Bauch welcomed people to the fiesta.
Guests, who had just arrived that morning, AmeriCorps NCCC (National Conservation Community Corps) youths took part in the fiesta. Their Fire 5 team leader Gavin McNamara of Boston told the Beat the members planned to be in Grant County for about a month. "We will be working at Fort Bayard and at The Commons food bank."
{Editor's Note: If this author misspelled any names in the caption to the AmeriCorps photograph, please email editor@grantcountybeat.com to give corrections. Her pen was not working well, so some of the names were somewhat unreadable.]
Village Clerk Sheila Hudman welcomed the new arrivals. "We've applied three times, this year, as well as in 2018 and 2019, and this is our third team. We house them at the former Armory, and they do wonderful work for us, especially at Fort Bayard."
District 1 Commissioner and Chair Chris Ponce, who attended the fiesta, said he appreciated everyone coming out. "I also thank the trustees, Sheila, the Action Committee and helpers for everything they have done to bring this fiesta to us, especially after the past year we've had."
Joseph Maestas, Public Regulations commissioner from "up north," was welcomed. Emcee Raul Turrieta said earlier that state Treasurer Tim Eichenberg was also in attendance.