Local man resists arrest, is arrested anyway

By Roger Lanse

Grant County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a domestic disturbance call at Grandview Drive and Timmer Way West in Indian Hills on Monday, Nov. 28, 2021, at about 5:30 a.m. A female had called the Grant County Regional Dispatch Authority stating that her boyfriend was beating her up and not allowing her to leave the home, according to a GCSO news release. A blotter entry also advised the female said at the hospital that he was hitting her and banging her head against the wall.

When deputies arrived, the release said, they had contact with Pete Evans, 38, of Silver City, who attempted to flee on foot. Deputies gave chase and while placing Evans in custody, Evans resisted, resulting in minor injuries to two deputies. Both Evans and the deputies were treated and released at Gila Regional Medical Center.

Evans was booked into the Grant County Detention Center charged with aggravated battery on a peace officer, false imprisonment, aggravated battery on a household member, resisting an officer, and interference with communications.

Evans remains in custody, according to GCDC staff.