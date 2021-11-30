Officers called to an early morning burglary

By Roger Lanse

Silver City Police Department officers were dispatched to Silver Powersports, at 1503 Silver Heights Blvd, at 2:40 a.m., Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021, in reference to a burglary in progress. According to an SCPD incident report narrative, The Grant County Regional Dispatch Authority advised officers that subjects were inside the gated property of the business and that security cameras had been tampered with.

Arriving at the scene, officers, the narrative said, encountered a male dressed all in black running north away from the business. The male was apprehended and identified as Ysidro Montano, 42, of Silver City. He was placed into investigative detention while officers searched the grounds for additional suspects. Officers observed that the business’ chain-link fence in the northwest corner had been cut with what appeared to be fence-cutting tools lying alongside.

A ladder was discovered by officers against the north wall of the business, and the security camera next to it was pointed upward “towards the sky.”

A blue Chevy 4dr SUV parked at the intersection of 16th and Juniper streets was identified as belonging to Montano and shoe prints matching the shoes Montano was wearing led from the vehicle to the crime scene, according to the narrative. Shoes, gloves, and a cell phone were observed in plain sight inside the vehicle. The vehicle was towed to SCPD and kept under observation until a search warrant could be issued.

The business owner estimated the monetary damage to the fence at $1,000.

Montano was charged with breaking and entering, criminal damage to property, and possession of burglary tools, and booked into the Grant County Detention Center the morning of the 24th. According to GCDC staff, Montano was released that afternoon on his own recognizance.