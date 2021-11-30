Grant County Commission hears reports and updates at work session 111621 and regular session 111821, part 6

[Editor's Note: This is the sixth of several articles on the Grant County Commission work session and regular meeting on Nov. 16 and Nov. 18, 2021. This article covers county reports at the work session.]

By Mary Alice Murphy

County reports at the Grant County Commission work session on Nov. 16, 2021 began with Tim Zamora giving the county manager report. He said New Mexico Counties would be sending someone on Nov. 23 to assess the detention center.

"We are also working on a Grant County calendar to track items in progress," Zamora said. "We have more work to do getting information from all the departments. I am also consulting with all department directors. I need to work with key staff. I will also set a time to meet with all elected officials. The health advisory committee will meet tomorrow (Nov. 17) via Zoom. Priscilla (Shoup, Planning and Community Development director) and I are working on things for the legislative session."

District 1 Commissioner and Chair Chris Ponce said he wasn't sure that all the commissioners got the information from New Mexico Counties on what the organization is supporting for the legislative session. "I ask you to share with them. There may be other priorities we want to consider."

Zamora said he would share. "We are also looking at a reorganization in the county manager's office. One piece that is moving is that the emergency manager will be part of the county manager's department. The IT, emergency manager and I are tracking the same tasks, so we will have policies and procedures in place, as well as communications to coordinate an emergency operations center."

He noted ARPA (America Rescue Plan Act) funding would support the detention center assessment and improvements. "After speaking with commissioners, we have decided we need two assessments. New Mexico Counties is coming down and then we want a professional detention center consultant to give us recommendations on how to improve the facility. Whatever comes out of that, we will maybe have to do remodeling, improve operations, maybe an addition, but they will be requested out of the ARPA funding."

Ponce said he was getting into the weeds. "But I feel bad about calling Kevin (Hubbs, administrative assistant) back for extra meetings. I think he may need a break. Do we have any idea of filling Taysha's (Walter, former executive assistant, who moved away for another job) position?

Zamora said that will be part of his duty to create the job description that fits operations rather than administrative tasks. "I want to make sure I'm capturing all the positions."

Ponce noted that the executive assistant position is key for commissioners, so they don't have to always go directly to the manager.

"My intent is to have a group to take care of the duties," Zamora said.

District 2 Commissioner Javier "Harvey" Salas asked if the IT person is a director. Zamora confirmed that the IT person, Adam Baca, is a director.

Salas said he wanted to make sure the county keeps the IT person and that the salary is commensurate to other directors. Zamora said the person was hired as a director, and "I feel they are getting paid commensurate with their duties."

Ponce asked if the commission would be determining meeting dates for 2022. Hubbs said: "Yes, we have to get the Jan. 8 date solidified and then we can discuss the others."

Assistant Detention Administrator Joseph Andazola presented the next report. "We have two vacancies. We held a job fair and picked up three applicants. We are continuing our new-hire training and will do the refresher training by the end of the year. The average number of inmates over the past month was 66, with 60 this morning and no Covid cases as of Nov. 1. We had up to 15 out at one time due to covid protocols. We had nine detainees test positive for covid, but only two were sick. The others were asymptomatic. We are doing compulsory testing. We kept working with those officers left. We purchased new mattresses, new blankets and sheets. We also got a Connex container to hold files and supplies. VitalCore is working on the MAP (medical assistance program) process. We had contact with two possible applicants."

Salas asked if isolation was part of the Covid protocols.

Andazola said: "Yes, officers stay home, and if they are not sick, they can come back on day 11, and yes the inmates are isolated."

Salas asked if there was adequate space for the isolation.

Andazola said: "Yes, and the medical staff deals with those who are isolated."

District 4 Commissioner Billy Billings thanked Andazola. "It sounds like you and your staff have been stepping up filling in extra hours. I want you to know that you are appreciated for what you've done."

Andazola said it had been a rough couple of weeks, but the staff really stepped up and "we made it through. Thank sfor the acknowledgement."

Shoup presented the Planning Department report. "We've been working with the manager and human resources and have created a job description. We will soon post the position for health coordinator."

On the Bataan Trails project, the county has contracted with Doug Hewitt to complete the trails by March 2022. "We did leave out a portion of the property next to Santa Clara for the possible location of a vocational school. The trails will consist of about 5 to 6 miles, so it's a quite substantial project."

The Bataan Memorial Park ADA project continues and has been expanded and a change order required because the contractors came upon some more rock excavation that had to be done. "We don't have a date for completion, but it is continuing."

"We did receive a bid for the Bataan Memorial." Shoup said. "It is on the agenda for recommendation."

She said the Bandoni Drive project is continuing and completion is expected by Dec. 31.

"We downsized the Gila Community Park to make it affordable with the money received," she reported. "The Outdoor Recreation and Trails project continues, as you heard in their earlier report. We will put out a bid for Truck ByPass Road in January. And we have submitted our capital outlay project to the Prospectors for their upcoming legislative forum (Dec. 2)."

Ponce thanked Shoup "for the good job you're doing."

Randy Villa, General Services director, reported that the Pinos Altos Volunteer Fire Department did not receive a grant for a station in Dos Griegos, but they are going to continue by going out for a loan from the New Mexico Finance Authority at no cost to the county.

"We are waiting for airport fuel farm bids," Villa said. "The taxiway project we expect to be done by the end of the week or by Monday." He said on the Gila Community Park project that Shoup had talked about, "we're almost ready for the purchase order on that. The Senior Center kitchen purchase order was submitted, as was the PO for the lift station. The childcare center repairs are ongoing, with our electrician doing the retrofitting of lights and all that. Painting was underway, but paused when the contractor had Covid issues, but should be starting back up soon. They're waiting for the floor to come in. They got another $10,000 grant, I think from Freeport, for outside playground equipment, so Jason Lockett is working on that. The DWI ad campaign is ongoing for underage drinking. Correa Caminos is continuing training and activating the dispatch software. For future projects, we have some funds for senior centers, with the deadline in 2024, so we have plenty of time. We are working on a mitigation plan with the Forest Service. Key dates include the completion of the taxiway this week. The elevator modernization at the courthouse is slated for Dec. 13. The Community Center out in Gila is out of code. It has a heater with no ventilation. For most of the people who have been using it, we have found alternative spots to meet. We need to figure out what we do moving forward, get a new facility, fix that one up or replace it. I'll work with the county manager and Commissioner Billings on that to see where we go."

On the fire side, Villa said that volunteer fire departments are qualified for calling in the Native Air "bird" (helicopter) if needed in an emergency situation.

Ponce commented on the North Hurley life station, "please let us know when you submit the PO, so we can talk with the planning director and the county manager."

Villa also reminded people, now that it is heating season: "I encourage you not to dump your ashes outside. Put them in a bucket or something enclosed to cool. And also with electric heaters, plugging in the Christmas lights and other lights, overloading the system could cause a spark and then there goes your holiday." He also thanked the maintenance guy, Rudy, who is sanitizing everything daily to meet Covid protocols.

Financial Officer Linda Vasquez said she is continuing to schedule meetings with directors on the step plan for salaries. "The audit report is complete, and the accountant will be contacting me so we can schedule an exit conference. I am still assisting with a vehicle replacement plan. I'm working with a different group on that."

Acting Road Department superintendent Joe Grijalva gave his report. [Editor's Note: He was wearing a mask and it was quite difficult to understand him, so this gives only bits of his report.] He said his department had bladed the entire Bear Mountain Road and will have to add material in some places. On Red Rock Road, he said they had gotten some materials out of an old pit and added materials to the road where there were problems. He said they are still addressing complaints but working on them. He asked residents for patience. Grijalva said they had hired a mechanic. "We had Covid going through the department, but now we're back at 100 percent."

Ponce asked him to address the issue with the sign for Arenas Valley Road. Constituents have said the road signs are too small and they can't see them when they're coming over the hill. "They have suggested lights there. I don't know if you can make them bigger, or if they are standard size. Please look at that."

District 3 Commissioner Alicia Edwards said she would start with the compliments and then get into the complaints. "I thank you for taking care of the T-posts on Alabama Street, but are you taking care of trees near the roadways?"

Grijalva said he would get back to her on the tree trimming. "We will evaluate the situation with Mr. (Emergency Manager Gilbert) Helton."

Edwards said she had also had constituents tell her that signs approaching the airport are hard to see. "I think that might be a state sign. In my mind, there's some open space around there. Maybe we should have a billboard to advertise our airport."

Zamora said he would follow up with the DOT on the sign and maybe consider a billboard.

Billings asked if Grijalva had gotten a request for striping on Little Walnut Road. "Some have said it is difficult to see the edge of the roads, such as Cottonwood and others, especially at night."

Grijalva said he would see if they could do striping.

"I do want to thank you for how well you have been responding to complaints," Billings said.

The last county report at the work session was presented by the IT director, Adam Baca. He said he was focusing on file and data sharing other than through email. "We more than likely will use a solution we already have, such as Google Workspace. I am also developing a complete training on the site, with the basics and the awareness of cybersecurity."

He noted the environment throughout the county is mostly Windows 10, with a few still using Windows 7. Those who are using version 7 need to move away from it. "I am also working on the calendar syncing project, which will give everyone information on the activities that are going on within the building, as well as what is going on outside, with the where and when."

Baca is also working on the order for the sheriff's offices for regularized computers in their units.

The county is posting for an IT specialist. "We will review the applicants to assist with the IT Department. I'm also looking at risk mitigation on IT security and whether there is room for improvement. I want to reduce multiple work operations, with my intention to get us all down to one productivity platform and establish an upgrading schedule."

He said he was considering scaling down the services from Spectrum. "With the onboarding of an IT specialist, we can address by ourselves some of the services we are receiving. We need a regular team to create awareness on phishing. I am also building up spare parts to have on hand, such as network switches. I will continue to review contracts for internet and telephone services and whether there is an opportunity to scale back. I am looking at redundancy and consistency. We have an upcoming meeting with the communication team on the first Wednesday in December, where we will talk about the needs in the departments."

The next article will address the reports and updates at the regular meeting.