On this Date: Dec. 7, 1941
On December 7, 1941 at 7:55am HAWAII time, 360 Japanese planes attacked the United States Naval Base at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii Territory. The attack killed 2,403 service members and wounded 1,178 more. Also destroyed were 169 U.S. Navy and Army Air Corps planes, and 150 planes damaged. The ship U.S.S. Arizona was completely destroyed and the U.S.S. Oklahoma capsized . A total of twelve ships sank or were beached in the attack and nine additional vessels were damaged.
The following day, in an address to a joint session of Congress, President Franklin Roosevelt called December 7, 1941 "a date which will live in infamy." Congress then declared War on Japan, abandoning the nation's isolationism policy and ushering the United States into World War II. Within days, Japan's allies, Germany and Italy, declared war on the United States, and the country began a rapid transition to a wartime economy by building up armaments in support of military campaigns in the Pacific, North Africa, and Europe.