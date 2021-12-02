Bayard man arrested in Hurley on warrants

By Roger Lanse

Answering a request from the Hurley Police Department for assistance, Grant County Sheriff's Office deputies responded on Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, at about 11:30 a.m., to 203 D Street in Hurley. When deputies arrived they learned that William Ray Welcome, 34, of Bayard, was hiding inside a camping trailer on the property. Knowing Welcome had outstanding felony warrants, deputies contacted him and, according to a news release, about 30 minutes later, Welcome came out of the camping trailer. He was arrested without incident and booked into the Grant County Detention Center.

Welcome had two warrants, one for two counts of forgery and one count each of receiving or transferring a stolen vehicle and tampering with evidence. The second warrant, the release stated, was for three counts of forgery and one count each of receiving or transferring a stolen vehicle and tampering with evidence.

The release said that while deputies were on scene they made contact with 42-year-old Lisa Sosaya of Silver City, who also had two outstanding arrest warrants, one for failure to appear in court and the second for an affidavit filed alleging crimes of battery and assault. Sosaya was arrested without incident and booked into the GCDC.

According to GCDC staff, Welcome was released the next day, Wednesday, Nov. 30, under a $20,000 unsecured bond, while Sosaya remains incarcerated as of Thursday, Dec. 2.