Run-away car injures woman

By Roger Lanse

At 9:12 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, Silver City Police Department officers were dispatched to the 200 block of W. 11thStreet to an accident with injuries call. According to an SCPD accident report, when officers arrived, they found a 62-year-old female and her blue 2012 Hyundai. The female told officers she was inside the vehicle and observed she had a low tire. She exited the vehicle but failed to put the transmission in Park, leaving it instead in Reverse. She stated she vehicle rolled back but was unsure if it ran her over, although the blotter entry had her advising she “ran herself over.”

The report said the vehicle struck the female with its driver’s side and continued to roll on 11th Street striking a mailbox also with its driver’s side.

The female was transported to Gila Regional Medical Center by EMS3 for injuries to the back of her head, her right thigh, and back. A neighbor parked the vehicle in front of the female’s address.