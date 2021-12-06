Jingle and Mingle at WNMU 120321
Photos by Mary Alice Murphy
Jingle and Mingle at WNMU 120321
Jingle and Mingle at WNMU 120321
One entrance to Jingle and Mingle activities
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2021newsitems/front-page-news/Jingle-Mingle-120321/IMG_2679.jpg
Jingle and Mingle at WNMU 120321
The Silver Chorale Quartet sang for participants
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2021newsitems/front-page-news/Jingle-Mingle-120321/IMG_2672.jpg
Jingle and Mingle at WNMU 120321
A snowman waiting for real snow
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2021newsitems/front-page-news/Jingle-Mingle-120321/IMG_2673.jpg
Jingle and Mingle at WNMU 120321
A few of the decorated Christmas trees that people voted on as their favorite.
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2021newsitems/front-page-news/Jingle-Mingle-120321/IMG_2674.jpg
Jingle and Mingle at WNMU 120321
One of this photographer's favorite trees. Books are always good. It was decorated by Miller Library staff.
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2021newsitems/front-page-news/Jingle-Mingle-120321/IMG_2677.jpg
Jingle and Mingle at WNMU 120321
A huge teddy bear waiting for a cuddle.
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2021newsitems/front-page-news/Jingle-Mingle-120321/IMG_2678.jpg
Jingle and Mingle at WNMU 120321
The program for the evening.
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2021newsitems/front-page-news/Jingle-Mingle-120321/IMG_2680.jpg
Jingle and Mingle at WNMU 120321
The Nutcracker
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2021newsitems/front-page-news/Jingle-Mingle-120321/IMG_2681.jpg
Jingle and Mingle at WNMU 120321
Santa Claus, his elf helper, and three children, Miranda Madrid, and Zemara and Jaraya Chavez
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2021newsitems/front-page-news/Jingle-Mingle-120321/IMG_2683.jpg
Jingle and Mingle at WNMU 120321
Julie Stites and Jaime Villanueva with WNMU Mustang mascot
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2021newsitems/front-page-news/Jingle-Mingle-120321/IMG_2687.jpg
Jingle and Mingle at WNMU 120321
"Christmas Tree" Jim Sowder and Patricia Erickson
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2021newsitems/front-page-news/Jingle-Mingle-120321/IMG_2689.jpg
Jingle and Mingle at WNMU 120321
Brandon Perrault sings Christmas tunes for the crowd
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2021newsitems/front-page-news/Jingle-Mingle-120321/IMG_2692.jpg
Jingle and Mingle at WNMU 120321
Christmas trees all lit up.
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2021newsitems/front-page-news/Jingle-Mingle-120321/IMG_2695.jpg
Jingle and Mingle at WNMU 120321
Two elf helpers, Jessica Martinez and Erika Beltran
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2021newsitems/front-page-news/Jingle-Mingle-120321/IMG_2684.jpg
Jingle and Mingle at WNMU 120321
A welcoming entry way to the festivities on the other side of Regents' Square
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2021newsitems/front-page-news/Jingle-Mingle-120321/IMG_2694.jpg
On a pleasant December evening, the stars in the sky seemed to be reflected down on Regents' Square at Western New Mexico University. The area was lit up with decorated Christmas trees, several students with lights around their necks, areas lighted for refreshments including hot chocolate, Santa Claus ready to greet children, plenty of helpful elves, and all the participants in a festive mood to celebrate the Christmas season.