Silver City Town Hall loses internet service

By Roger Lanse

On Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, the Silver City Police Department's IT specialist informed officers of a damaged fiber optics wire providing internet and phone service to businesses and residences in the city hall area, according to an SCPD incident report narrative. The damaged wire was located, Town Manager Alex Brown told the Beat, on the Broadway side of City Hall.

An IT specialist for WNM Communications arrived at about 11:14 a.m. on the 7th and estimated the cable had been cut at approximately 11:43 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 6. The specialist estimated, the narrative said, to replace the cable would cost about $2,100.

Brown said mid- morning Tuesday he was notified there was no internet service which left him scratching his head because his laptop was working. It was determined later that his laptop was Wi-Fi workable but other computers were not.

City Hall was reconnected to internet service Wednesday morning, Dec. 8, Brown said. The area where the new line comes up through the sidewalk and into the building is now protected by a metal box.

Managers and owners of surrounding properties were contacted but no security cameras were positioned to capture the crime, although footage from the camera above City Hall has yet to be viewed.

SCPD Chief Freddie Portillo told the Beat they have no suspects, and no one has been charged. The case remains under investigation.