Downtown gas meters damaged

By Roger Lanse

On Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, at 9:21 a.m. Silver City Police Department officers were dispatched to the area of Bullard Street and Broadway in reference to a smell of gas. According to an SCPD incident report narrative, after the Silver City Fire Department turned off the gas line, the officer observed damage to gas meters on Bullard Street and on Texas Street just south of Broadway. The gas company was notified so they could repair the damaged items.

The glass cover of an electric meter just north of Broadway behind Little Toad restaurant had been shattered as well. Damage to the south-facing wall of the Little Toad restaurant was also seen, and the driver's side mirror of a blue 2017 Honda sedan had been shattered, the narrative stated.

Total damage to the gas meters was estimated to be $1,400, damage to the wall $100, and damage to the mirror $300. The areas where damage occurred were not in the field of view of surveillance cameras, the narrative said. A suspect remains unknown.