Press release from GCSO informs public of multiple issues with criminal justice system

This press release is intended to inform the public of multiple issues within the criminal justice system, in particular the period of time between the arrest of persons charged with serious, habitual and/or violent criminal activity and trial – Many of these persons already being convicted felons and/or released on bond(s) awaiting trial on additional serious criminal charges.

The subject of this release is Pete Evans, age 38. Mr. Evans is a convicted felon with a long criminal history familiar to all local law enforcement agencies and courts. Mr. Evans is known to be violent in his criminal activity, especially when facing law enforcement officers. Mr. Evans is also a known long-term substance abuser. Mr. Evans has been very busy causing multiple issues in the community in the last few weeks, and the State's Criminal Justice System has once again failed us all.

November 28, 2021: Mr. Evans was involved in a violent domestic incident resulting in his Arrest and the following charges by GCSO:

• Aggravated Battery on a Police Officer – 2 Counts, Felonies

• False Imprisonment – Felony

• Aggravated Battery on a Household Member - Misdemeanor

• Resist, Evade, Obstruct an Officer – Misdemeanor

• Interference with communications – Misdemeanor

December 7, 2021: Mr. Evans was arrested by the Silver City Police Department and charged with:

• Possession of a Controlled Substance – Felony

• Assault on a Police Officer – Felony

• Resist, Evade, Obstruct an Officer – Misdemeanor

Mr. Evans was released within a few hours of BOTH arrests under the "Catch-and-Release" program which the State of New Mexico and the New Mexico Supreme Court continually DEFEND as being "Just and equal." Mr. Evans' victim in the alleged domestic violence incident and the two Grant County Deputies who were injured while arresting him might disagree. No consideration is given under this system for the rights of victims, the community as a whole – Not to mention the lives and safety of YOUR Law Enforcement Officers!

This matter is one of countless similar situations being repeated in New Mexico every day as a result of the insane catch-and-release model forced upon us by the New Mexico Supreme Court. The Constitutional Amendment the voters approved a few years ago was not publicized as what we have been forced to practice. We have been further victimized by a Supreme Court which has continuously pushed forth a social and legislative agenda from the bench, bypassing lawmakers and the ignoring the consequences of their failed social experiment in criminal justice reform.