Silver City man arrested on outstanding warrant

By Roger Lanse

Silver City Police Department officers were dispatched to 717 W. 6th Street #2 on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at 6:39 a.m. in reference to a welfare check involving a 7-year-old girl being left alone in the home by her father. According to an incident report narrative, a caller from Children, Youth and Families had alerted the Grant County Regional Dispatch Authority to the possibility, advising the father had an outstanding warrant for his arrest.

Officers contacted the father, Heriberto Valdez, 38, of the address, outside the apartment and was told the officer was there to check on Valdez' daughter. Valdez brought his daughter to the officer and she stated she was okay. Valdez then took her back inside, the narrative said. The officer had determined not to arrest Valdez at this point, as there was no one else to take care of the child and Valdez said he was going to talk to the judge and get the warrant taken care of. However, GCRDA advised that a grandfather was available to take care of the child, so the officer arrested Valdez.

Valdez then went back inside the apartment and refused to let officers enter, barricading the door with his body and items. Valdez, according to the narrative, used a pointed metal object to strike at officers and at one point closed the door on an officer's hand. Using a Grant County Sheriff's Office deputy's truck, officers gained entrance to the apartment through an east side window. The child was found in the west bedroom and removed from the residence. Valdez was found hiding in a closet and refused to come out, the narrative stated, telling officers he had a weapon.

Due to Valdez' refusal to exit the closet, officers and deputies treated the incident as a barricaded subject and the New Mexico State Police were called to the location. Valdez finally came out, according to the narrative, and was arrested saying the metal file he used to strike at officers was in the bathroom.

Valdez was transported to Gila Regional Medical Center for medical clearance, to SCPD for paperwork, and booked into the Grant County Detention Center. He was charged with two counts of battery upon a peace officer and one count each of child abuse, aggravated assault on a peace officer, and resisting, evading, or obstructing a peace officer. According to GCDC staff, Valdez is still in custody as of this writing.