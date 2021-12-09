Silver City man arrested on outstanding warrant

Front Page News

By Roger Lanse

Silver City Police Department officers were dispatched to 717 W. 6th Street #2 on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at 6:39 a.m. in reference to a welfare check involving a 7-year-old girl being left alone in the home by her father. According to an incident report narrative, a caller from Children, Youth and Families had alerted the Grant County Regional Dispatch Authority to the possibility, advising the father had an outstanding warrant for his arrest.

Officers contacted the father, Heriberto Valdez, 38, of the address, outside the apartment and was told the officer was there to check on Valdez' daughter. Valdez brought his daughter to the officer and she stated she was okay. Valdez then took her back inside, the narrative said. The officer had determined not to arrest Valdez at this point, as there was no one else to take care of the child and Valdez said he was going to talk to the judge and get the warrant taken care of. However, GCRDA advised that a grandfather was available to take care of the child, so the officer arrested Valdez.

Valdez then went back inside the apartment and refused to let officers enter, barricading the door with his body and items. Valdez, according to the narrative, used a pointed metal object to strike at officers and at one point closed the door on an officer's hand. Using a Grant County Sheriff's Office deputy's truck, officers gained entrance to the apartment through an east side window. The child was found in the west bedroom and removed from the residence. Valdez was found hiding in a closet and refused to come out, the narrative stated, telling officers he had a weapon.

Due to Valdez' refusal to exit the closet, officers and deputies treated the incident as a barricaded subject and the New Mexico State Police were called to the location. Valdez finally came out, according to the narrative, and was arrested saying the metal file he used to strike at officers was in the bathroom.

Valdez was transported to Gila Regional Medical Center for medical clearance, to SCPD for paperwork, and booked into the Grant County Detention Center. He was charged with two counts of battery upon a peace officer and one count each of child abuse, aggravated assault on a peace officer, and resisting, evading, or obstructing a peace officer. According to GCDC staff, Valdez is still in custody as of this writing.

Click to search the Beat Click to search the Beat

Get Updates Three Times a Week

Welcome to the Update! You will receive emails 3 times a week with links to recently posted articles.

captcha 

You can unsubscribe anytime. We never share or rent your email to anyone.

Submitting to the Beat

Those new to providing news releases to the Beat are asked to please check out submission guidelines at https://www.grantcountybeat.com/about/submissions. They are for your information to make life easier on the readers, as well as for the editor.

Advertising: Don't forget to tell advertisers that you saw their ads on the Beat.

Classifieds: We have changed Classifieds to a cheaper and shorter option. Check periodically to see if any new ones have popped up. The former software failed us, so it's just a category now, with prices posted. Send your information to editor@grantcountybeat.com and we will post it as soon as we can. Instructions and prices are on the page.

Editor's Notes

Please Note in Classifieds a dog looking for a home. And now a well-loved cat is looking for a home.

Here for YOU: Consider the Beat your DAILY newspaper for up-to-date information about Grant County. It's at your fingertips! One Click to Local News. Thanks for your support for and your readership of Grant County's online news source—www.grantcountybeat.com

Feel free to notify editor@grantcountybeat.com if you notice any technical problems on the site. Your convenience is my desire for the Beat.  The Beat totally appreciates its readers and subscribers!  

Compliance: Because you are an esteemed member of The Grant County Beat readership, be assured that we at the Beat continue to do everything we can to be in full compliance with GDPR and pertinent US law, so that the information you have chosen to give to us cannot be compromised. 

Content on the Beat

WARNING: All articles and photos with a byline or photo credit are copyrighted to the author or photographer. You may not use any information found within the articles without asking permission AND giving attribution to the source. Photos can be requested and may incur a nominal fee for use personally or commercially.

Disclaimer: If you find errors in articles not written by the Beat team but sent to us from other content providers, please contact the writer, not the Beat. For example, obituaries are always provided by the funeral home or a family member. We can fix errors, but please give details on where the error is so we can find it. News releases from government and non-profit entities are posted generally without change, except for legal notices, which incur a small charge.

NOTE: If an article does not have a byline, it was written by someone not affiliated with the Beat and then sent to the Beat for posting.

Images: We have received complaints about large images blocking parts of other articles. If you encounter this problem, click on the title of the article you want to read and it will take you to that article's page, which shows only that article without any intruders. 

New Columnists: The Beat continues to bring you new columnists. And check out the old faithfuls who continue to provide content.

  • The Beat has a column for you gardeners out there. The Grant County Extension Service will bring you monthly columns on gardening issues.

Newsletter: If you opt in to the Join GCB Three Times Weekly Updates option at the top of this page, you will be subscribed to email notifications with links to recently posted articles.

Go to Top