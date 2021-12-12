UNM School of Architecture graduate students show models for Silver City Recreation Center 121021

Photos and article by Mary Alice Murphy

This model was created by Leila Roth, who was unable to attend due to a final exam.

Manishe of Australia listens as Professor Tim Castillo points out things in the model.

This model is by Andreas Gallegos.

Alejandro Garcia explains his design to Silver City Town Manager Alex Brown.

Grant County Workforce and Economic Development Executive Director Steve Chavira hears about Charles "LeVel" Scott's ideas

Patricia Yamamoto with the model she designed.

Thomas Bejcek took inspiration for his design from the mines in Grant County.

Alfredo Rodriguez with his indoor and outdoor design

Emily Ashford put braille on the outside of her design

Rahul N. Balla from India adds an aerial tramway across Chino Mine to his design

University of New Mexico School of Architecture Professor Tim Castillo, who was born and raised in Grant County, often involves his students in designing potential projects in the county.

This time, he brought models by 10 of his graduate students with their proposed models for the planned Silver City Recreation Center.

Castillo said 13 students worked on the project, but 10 models were presented, although two students were not able to attend because of final exams. "They are all first-year graduate students. They come from all over, including India, Mexico, Australia, Illinois, Texas and New Mexico. We put the idea out to the students when (Town Manager) Alex (Brown) said the town was getting near to choosing an architect for the project. The site is at the corner of Silver Street and 32nd streets."

He talked to Manishe of Australia on his project, pointing out how he had used an archival sturdy paper board effectively for his design, unlike most of the others, which were in wood.

Browne had a discussion with Alejandro Garcia on his project. Garcia explained his economic development project to the Beat. "I call it M-Star, and it's an arcade and movie center on a proposed site in Santa Clara to allow access from Silver City and the Tri-City area. It will also include a mini-golf course and inside and outside bowling areas."

Grant County Workforce and Economic Development Alliance Director Steve Chavira chatted with Charles "LaVel" Scott. The core of his project, Scott said, is nature. His idea includes a planetarium, as well as a net zero project, using earth blocks made of the dirt from the site.

Patricia Yamamoto showed her design with three basketball courts, one of which will be outside, so people can access it at any time. She said the building can also be used for other activities, such as concerts. Her design also includes a computer lab, a ceramics room, and is generally multipurpose with direct access to the outdoor area. Her economic development idea has the name of MásReal. "It would be close to the university and would include a virtual component along with a theater and a restaurant."

Thomas Bejcek titled his proposal Refinement, with inspiration coming from the mine, where the company has to refine what comes out of the ground. "This center will refine the individual with basketball courts, a rock-climbing wall and activity rooms, including art to refine the community."

Alfred Rodriguez said his design includes three basketball courts, with an indoor track above the courts. It includes classrooms, a kitchen, a game room an indoor swimming pool and offices. His economic development idea would include an area with a track and go-cart area, with a restaurant and an area the could be used for other events.

Emily Ashford noted the outside of her design has many words, connected to the area, including copper, silver, zinc, art, family, community, Western New Mexico University, The Big Ditch, Tour of the Gila and the Blues Festival depicted in Braille.

Rahul N. Balla of India described his economic development plan as an aerial tram across the Chino Mine. "The stations would have a skywalk and a bungee jump would be part of the design. The tram would drop by the Kneeling Nun." His building project for the rec center includes a reference to the tram encouraging youths to aim high. The building will include a jogging track, an area for archery and another area for outdoor yoga.