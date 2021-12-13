Wreaths Across America Remembrance Ceremony at Fort Bayard National Cemetery 121821

Photo by Mary Alice Murphy

A beautiful remembrance for our local deceased veterans will be provided this Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, when 4,620 wreaths with bright red bows can be viewed on markers at Fort Bayard National Cemetery. Every marker, every grave there will again have a wreath this year, a fantastic tribute to our veterans!

Over 630 individuals, organizations, families, and businesses have sponsored these fresh green balsam wreaths shipped directly from Maine. The Wreaths Across America Remembrance Ceremony will begin at 10:00 a.m. sharp on December 18 with Dr. John Bell the emcee for the program. The program’s speaker will be local Army veteran Tom Shelley with music provided by the Hi Lo Silvers and Cari Lemon. All are invited to attend.



Preceding this ceremony, the 515 boxes of wreaths will be offloaded sometime on Thursday when the wreath semi-truck arrives. Then on Friday, December 17, the wreaths will be placed starting at 2 p.m. with special requests honored first. The remaining wreaths will be placed at 2:30 p.m. Volunteers to help with this general placement are welcome.

These two prerequisite activities on Thursday and Friday will enable all to enjoy the Saturday morning ceremony which will provide a meaningful and lovely way to remember our veterans during the Christmas season.

Please come early, do allow extra time due to limited parking for handicapped within the cemetery gates.