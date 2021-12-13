Wreaths Across America Remembrance Ceremony at Fort Bayard National Cemetery 121821

Front Page News

waa for 2021 noticePhoto by Mary Alice Murphy

 A beautiful remembrance for our local deceased veterans will be provided this Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, when 4,620 wreaths with bright red bows can be viewed on markers at Fort Bayard National Cemetery. Every marker, every grave there will again have a wreath this year, a fantastic tribute to our veterans!

Over 630 individuals, organizations, families, and businesses have sponsored these fresh green balsam wreaths shipped directly from Maine. The Wreaths Across America Remembrance Ceremony will begin at 10:00 a.m. sharp on December 18 with Dr. John Bell the emcee for the program. The program’s speaker will be local Army veteran Tom Shelley with music provided by the Hi Lo Silvers and Cari Lemon. All are invited to attend.

Preceding this ceremony, the 515 boxes of wreaths will be offloaded sometime on Thursday when the wreath semi-truck arrives. Then on Friday, December 17, the wreaths will be placed starting at 2 p.m. with special requests honored first. The remaining wreaths will be placed at 2:30 p.m. Volunteers to help with this general placement are welcome.

These two prerequisite activities on Thursday and Friday will enable all to enjoy the Saturday morning ceremony which will provide a meaningful and lovely way to remember our veterans during the Christmas season.

Please come early, do allow extra time due to limited parking for handicapped within the cemetery gates.

 

Click to search the Beat Click to search the Beat

Get Updates Three Times a Week

Welcome to the Update! You will receive emails 3 times a week with links to recently posted articles.

captcha 

You can unsubscribe anytime. We never share or rent your email to anyone.

Submitting to the Beat

Those new to providing news releases to the Beat are asked to please check out submission guidelines at https://www.grantcountybeat.com/about/submissions. They are for your information to make life easier on the readers, as well as for the editor.

Advertising: Don't forget to tell advertisers that you saw their ads on the Beat.

Classifieds: We have changed Classifieds to a cheaper and shorter option. Check periodically to see if any new ones have popped up. The former software failed us, so it's just a category now, with prices posted. Send your information to editor@grantcountybeat.com and we will post it as soon as we can. Instructions and prices are on the page.

Editor's Notes

Please Note in Classifieds a dog looking for a home. And now a well-loved cat is looking for a home.

Here for YOU: Consider the Beat your DAILY newspaper for up-to-date information about Grant County. It's at your fingertips! One Click to Local News. Thanks for your support for and your readership of Grant County's online news source—www.grantcountybeat.com

Feel free to notify editor@grantcountybeat.com if you notice any technical problems on the site. Your convenience is my desire for the Beat.  The Beat totally appreciates its readers and subscribers!  

Compliance: Because you are an esteemed member of The Grant County Beat readership, be assured that we at the Beat continue to do everything we can to be in full compliance with GDPR and pertinent US law, so that the information you have chosen to give to us cannot be compromised. 

Content on the Beat

WARNING: All articles and photos with a byline or photo credit are copyrighted to the author or photographer. You may not use any information found within the articles without asking permission AND giving attribution to the source. Photos can be requested and may incur a nominal fee for use personally or commercially.

Disclaimer: If you find errors in articles not written by the Beat team but sent to us from other content providers, please contact the writer, not the Beat. For example, obituaries are always provided by the funeral home or a family member. We can fix errors, but please give details on where the error is so we can find it. News releases from government and non-profit entities are posted generally without change, except for legal notices, which incur a small charge.

NOTE: If an article does not have a byline, it was written by someone not affiliated with the Beat and then sent to the Beat for posting.

Images: We have received complaints about large images blocking parts of other articles. If you encounter this problem, click on the title of the article you want to read and it will take you to that article's page, which shows only that article without any intruders. 

New Columnists: The Beat continues to bring you new columnists. And check out the old faithfuls who continue to provide content.

  • The Beat has a column for you gardeners out there. The Grant County Extension Service will bring you monthly columns on gardening issues.

Newsletter: If you opt in to the Join GCB Three Times Weekly Updates option at the top of this page, you will be subscribed to email notifications with links to recently posted articles.

Go to Top