Western New Mexico University Board of Regents Recognizes Museum Director’s Service

Front Page News

wnmu museum director dr. cynthia ann bettison dsc0993 3 edit 2Silver City, NM — The Western New Mexico University Board of Regents gave emeritus designation to retiring WNMU Museum Director Dr. Cynthia Ann Bettison and caught up with faculty, staff and student leadership representatives in person during their meeting Thursday.

With two of the five regents attending in person and Drs. Lyndon Haviland and Daniel H. Lopez along with Student Regent/Secretary/Treasurer Brenda Hernandez joining virtually, members of the board spent a small portion of the meeting reviewing and approving financial documents, including a fiscal year 2022 mid-year budget adjustment request and the first quarter financial certification.

WNMU President Dr. Joseph Shepard asked the board to grant longtime WNMU Museum Director Dr. Cynthia Ann Bettison emeritus designation, saying, “She has been with us since before the Mimbres were making pottery.”

Dr. Bettison served at the WNMU Museum from 1991 through this fall 2021 semester, growing its collections and bringing context to the anthropologically and culturally significant artifacts, also overseeing the General Obligation Bond-funded transformation of the museum’s home, Fleming Hall.

The board and Dr. Shepard applauded an also retiring Faye McCalmont for starting and growing the WNMU Cultural Affairs Department over five years.

WNMU Vice President for Student Affairs Dr. Isaac Brundage presented a change to the student handbook that relates to New Mexico making recreational marijuana legal. “The handbook will now state that marijuana usage, possession, and sale or distribution is still not allowed on campus,” he said.

Guiding members of the board through the budget adjustment request, WNMU Vice President for Business Affairs Kelley Riddle said revenues are overall increasing, particularly with a $12 million increase in capital outlay funding. The most notable net transfer, she said, is one of money coming from the restricted fund through the CARES Act. “We were able to transfer about $500,000 to our Instruction and General fund. The significant increases in the restricted bar were to carry out grants,” she summarized.

Finally, members heard the rationale for and approved the purchase of a property at the corner of 10th and West streets near the university president’s residence. “In our strategic plan,” Dr. Shepard said, “we have a commitment to try and purchase properties within [predetermined boundaries] when they’re available.”

The WNMU Board of Regents will meet next at the Capitol on January 27, in conjunction with Grant County Day at the New Mexico Legislature.

