Grant County commissioners hear elected officials' reports120921, part 3

By Mary Alice Murphy

[Editor's Note: This is the third in a multi-part series of articles on the Grant County Commission work session on Dec. 7, 2021, and the regular meeting on Dec. 9, 2021. For previous articles, see the links at the bottom of this article.]

At the regular meeting of the Grant County Commission on Dec. 9, 2021, elected officials presented reports.

Clerk Marisa Castrillo had none.

Treasurer Patrick Cohn presented the tax maintenance report. In November 2021, his office collected $329,755.46, with the rate of the total collections for tax year 2021 standing at 2.1 percent, with $12,315,503.12 uncollected.

He noted the 10-year average of collections is 85.81 percent, with $102 million having been collected during the 10 years.

"We are staying very busy," Cohn reported. "I would like to thank taxpayers for paying early."

He assured taxpayers it is safe to come into his office, as taxpayers and staff are protected with a plexiglas shield.

District 3 Commissioner Alicia Edwards said it looks to her like tax collection for 2020 is low. "Is 2020 closed out? And between 2021 and 2020, there is a substantial amount of uncollected taxes outstanding, with just for 2020 $740,000 uncollected. What percent are you likely to collect?"

Cohn said his office plans to go into an extensive collection effort. "We want to reach out to taxpayers to work out a plan for them to pay delinquent taxes. We want to do that before we have to send the delinquent ones to the state. Our efforts will include going out to homes or calling or sending letters. We have a lot of delinquent mobile homes. We are looking for an ordinance to help us in our efforts. We are looking hopefully at getting closer to a 98 percent collection rate."

District 2 Commissioner Javier "Harvey" Salas noted that in 2012, $421,000 is still outstanding.

"That is revenue we need to collect," Cohn said. "If a person is in arrears for three years, we will submit them to the Property Tax Division."

"And then it's up to the state to collect?" Salas asked.

Cohn said: "The state helps us collect, but when the state sells the property, it keeps the penalty and interest, which we lose. In October, five properties were sold. We get the value, but not the penalty and interest."

District 5 Commissioner Harry Browne said he was somewhat alarmed that the outstanding balance from 2012, once it switches into 2022, it vanishes. "Does that mean after 10 years, it's just gone? Don't you have liens on the property? Why haven't these properties been auctioned?"

Cohn said that was a good question that he has posed to the Property Tax Division. "I'm hoping in 2022 we will do a big auction. And yes, after 10 years, the debt is basically gone."

County Manager Tim Zamora said he and the treasurer had met on delinquent taxes. "After meeting, we came to an agreement to go after the 2012 delinquent accounts. We will coordinate with the legal and financial department. If we don't get paid, we will have a plan to move forward."

At this point in the meeting, Sen. Siah Correa Hemphill appeared on the Zoom screen to present on the House Bill 2 feed bill for legislative decisions on the ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) funding.

"I'm up in Santa Fe and I'm in the middle of a Senate Finance Committee session," Hemphill said. "We are asking agencies for their funding requests. The goal of the special session was to create new maps for the population changes due to the census. I think the Citizens Redistricting Committee did a good job in making sure communities that need a powerful voice have a voice. HB2, the ARPA feed bill is allocating $463 million out of the total capacity of $1.1 billion that the state received. It will be allocated through the state agencies. The best way for you to advocate for the county is through Priscilla Lucero (Southwest New Mexico Council of Governments executive director). The Legislature will allocate the rest of the funding, about $600 million, during the regular session. I am honored to be on the Senate Finance Committee and the Legislative Finance Committee. The state will still be able to keep our reserves above 31 percent. I know how important it is to invest in behavioral health and in education."

Edwards said she would write her questions and send them today.

Hemphill encouraged constituents to call or text her at 575-654-0683.

Browne asked more general questions. "Where did the bill come from, who decided on the amount for this session, how were the numbers chosen and who came up with it?"

Hemphill said to her understanding the numbers came in discussion with legislative leadership and the executive branch. "We already received a lot of information from the LFC."

Browne asked: "Do you have the feeling that those numbers were what the executive wanted?"

Hemphill said she was "going to presume it is close to what her priorities were."

Browne asked if Hemphill could tell them the logic with choosing $463 million now and the rest of about $600 million for the regular session.

"The highest priorities are for our communities now," Hemphill said. "The 30-day session will be a heavy lift, with not enough time to make all the decisions. While we were here for the redistricting, it made sense to get these funds flowing."

Salas said one of the commission's concerns are mental health issues. "Will they be addressed in the regular session?"

Hemphill said it would continue to be a top priority. "We'll get some money allocated now and more during the regular session."

Treasurer Cohn continued his report. "I have a passion about collecting as much as we can of taxes. It's why I put together the report. It alarmed me when I saw all the delinquent properties. I wanted the commissioners to see the picture. And it's not only the county that is losing this money, but also the school districts and municipalities who are missing out."

District 1 Commissioner and Chair Chris Ponce said he was glad that the treasurer and county manager were working on the issue.

Sheriff Frank Gomez was next to give his report. He noted that training was suspended until "we have sufficient staff. We have a high instance of domestic violence incidents, as well as child abuse incidents."

He named names and said one individual was caught with many fentanyl pills. Another name mentioned was a "dangerous individual, who was released after injuring two deputies."

"We are also short on court security," Gomez said. "We have had multiple employees with Covid, but we determined that the route of infection was outside of the office."

Because of short staffing, he hopes that the four individuals currently at the Western New Mexico University Police Academy would apply for deputy jobs. "Every law enforcement agency across the country is having problems filling slots. Even Seattle that offers a $25,000 hiring bonus is having problems."

He noted that Jason Jordan was promoted to sergeant.

On federal Stonegarden funding for counties near the border with Mexico, "we will close out the 2019 funding cycle. We will apply for two vehicles in January with 2020 Stonegarden funding and will pursue another vehicle. It's a complicated and lengthy process."

He reported that the D.A.R.E. program had a graduation at Cobre. "We went to each class and gave out the certificates. We also chose one male and one female for their essays. They got mountain bikes. About 150 students participated in the program. I believe this D.A.R.E. program builds a rapport between students and law enforcement."

Gomez gave the statistics for November, with about 1,070 calls for service, including those from Dispatch, the self-initiated calls and the ones in unincorporated areas of Grant County. On the HIDTA (High Intensity Drug Task Force report, he said the November they had caught 10 fentanyl pills and .2 grams of heroin. In December, they have already seized 440 fentanyl pills, 8 grams of methamphetamine and four firearms.

He said the department often answers domestic violence calls in the Tri-City area.

Salas asked how many of the domestic violence victims go to El Refugio (the domestic violence shelter).

Gomez explained that the deputies give the resource information to the victims, "but most don't go to El Refugio. It's a broken record with the same ones over and over. We try to give advice, but if they don't take it, it keeps happening again."

Salas asked if the department sees a spike during the holidays.

"Yes," Gomez replied. "It's pretty much the same people we continue to arrest."

Salas asked how severe a crime has to be for someone to stay incarcerated. Gomez said he couldn't answer that. "Even for aggravated battery on a police officer or a family member, they get released, and the next day they assault a police officer. I fear our public will be injured. A judge is doing the releasing. It goes to Magistrate Court, and it can be turned over to District Court."

Billings asked if any progress had been made in dealing with the many calls to the Tri-City area that the Sheriff's office deputies are required to answer.

Zamora said he plans to get with Gomez and decide how much it costs the department per call. "Then we will talk to the mayors."

Edwards asked for the record to show that she had the same question as Commissioner Billings.

At the work session on Dec. 9, 2021, immediately preceding the review of the regular session agenda, Administrative Assistant Kevin Hubbs asked for a discussion on the next year's commission meeting schedule.

"The goal is to give me direction on the Open Meetings Act resolution in January," Hubbs said. "Currently our regular meeting is on the second Thursday of the month, with the preceding Tuesday being the work session, then the fourth Tuesday is the second work session of the month. This would have Jan 11, 2022 as the work session, and Jan. 13, as the regular meeting. Because of the legislative session, I don't recommend a second work session in January. The other changes would be, with the primary election on June 7, it would preclude having the work session that day, so the proposed dates are June 16 for the regular session, with the work session on the preceding June 14. Also in November, the election will take place on Nov. 8, so I recommend Nov. 17 for the regular session and only one work session that month because of the holiday. With the same scenario in December, with no second work session. Right now, the second work session does not have public input. We have in the past not had public input at special sessions. We can always turn a work session into a special session, because you should already be available on those dates. At one time, public input was limited to items on the agenda."

Browne said he was OK with the way it is now on public input. Edwards also agreed with the current pattern.

"We typically try to put presentations at the second work session," Hubbs said. "But based on availability of the presenter it can be on a regular meeting agenda or the first work session. For instance, the Forest Service has asked to be on the first work session in January."

All commissioners were in consensus on the schedule.

The next article will get into the review and actions taken at the regular meeting.

